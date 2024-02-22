Are Love Island Couple Georgia Harrison And Anton Danyluk Still Together?

22 February 2024, 19:30

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars
Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Georgia Harrison/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk made the All Stars final, but are they still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars saw iconic Islanders and head-turning bombshells return for another chance at love in the famous villa in South Africa at the start of 2024 and Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison’s paths aligned.

They may have got off to a tricky start as their fellow Islanders made some comments about their relationship, which got to Georgia, but they made it clear they only had eyes for each other as things progressed.

Anton even sweetly told her he ‘loves’ her spiritual side because it’s similar to his mum’s beliefs. But are Georgia and Anton still together? Where are they now?

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars
Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV2

Are Love Island's Georgia H and Anton still together?

At the time of writing, Georgia and Anton are very much still together following their All Stars journey. They left the series, where Tom Clare and Molly Smith won, in fifth place, and as they made their way home they showed just how loved up they are.

After arriving back in the UK the couple posted a joint Instagram upload showing them sharing a kiss at the airport. They wrote in the caption: “Catching flights & Feelings.”

They also looked very comfortable with each other on the plane home as Georgia relaxed on Anton’s shoulder as he snoozed.

Anton Danyluk and Georgia H came fifth on All Stars
Anton Danyluk and Georgia H came fifth on All Stars. Picture: Georgia Harrison/Instagram

Where is Anton Danyluk now?

Anton is a fitness mentor, having worked in the industry before he joined Love Island the first time around. He used to own a gym and these days he posts videos about fitness on YouTube and Instagram.

His mum Sheriann also sometimes features in his videos, as they have a very close relationship. Remember when he told the whole world she shaves his bum?

Georgia H and Anton kissed on their way home from Love Island All Stars
Georgia H and Anton kissed on their way home from Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram

Where is Georgia Harrison now?

Georgia had already made her name for herself as an activist before going on Love Island All Stars, after using her platform to campaign for stricter revenge porn laws following the traumatic court case against ex Stephen Bear who was imprisoned for sharing sexual content of Georgia without her consent.

After All Stars, she’ll no doubt resume her campaigning and this time she has an even bigger following supporting her.

She said before returning to the villa, she’d keep the fact she’s a role model in mind, which is why she chose not to perform a sexy dance in the heart rate challenge, instead choosing to sprinkle rose petals over the boys.

Anton makes heartfelt speech at recoupling

Georgia said ahead of All Stars: “I wasn’t sexually active the first time around, but this time I’m very aware that I am a role model for young women out there so, to be honest I would like to keep my experience PG and that is my intention for the show quite frankly. I am really proud of how I’ve held myself in the media up until now. I took all this into account when deciding to go in as my campaigning is going so well and I’m really making strides in the political sector.”

With over one million followers on Instagram, Georgia’s built an even bigger fan base off the back of All Stars and viewers are keen to see what she does next.

