Love Island Fans Think One All Stars Couple Have Split Already

Callum Jones and Jess Gale came second on All Stars. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island All Stars may have ended just a week ago, but viewers think one finalist couple have already broken up.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Love Island All Stars’ contestants have returned home and are readjusting to normal life after having spent five weeks in the villa in South Africa starting new relationships.

And despite being home for a matter of days, fans think one couple have split already after noticing a tell tale sign on Callum Jones and Jess Gale's respective Instagram profiles.

Callum reached second place on All Stars with Jess Gale, who he first met back in 2020 on series six, where he and now-ex Molly Smith got together. But fans think Callum and Jess have split already.

Once he was settled back home the Love Island veteran posted a picture of himself on Instagram alone, whilst Jess' first post since being back was a picture with her sister Eve. Whereas the other finalists marked their return to social media with a picture of themself and their partner together.

Callum Jones' first post after All Stars was one of him alone. Picture: Callum Jones/Instagram

Callum wrote in the caption: “What a ride it’s been over the past 5 weeks! The love and support everybody has shown me has been unbelievable and I’m truly thankful for you all. I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to experience it a 2nd time around and I’ve made friends and memories to last a lifetime! Thank you all x.”

Fans were quick to point out he didn’t mention Jess in his caption, with one replying: “Friends and memories but what about Jess?”

However, Jess did leave a string of heart symbol emojis under Callum’s post, proving they’re on good terms even if they aren’t together.

Jess has also posted on Instagram since her return, also leaving Callum out of her upload and instead posting a picture with her twin sister Eve.

“Forever and always,” she captioned it.

Jess Gale's first post since being home from Love Island was one with sister Eve. Picture: Jess Gale/Instagram

“No Callum! Already done?” Commented a fan, as another said: “Where is Callum?”

“Are you still with Callum?” Asked another follower.

Callum and Jess got together shortly after her arrival in the villa with sister Eve. Prior to that he’d been left single following a love triangle with Georgia Steel who was torn between him and Toby Aromolaran, eventually picking the latter.

Callum's ex Molly Smith won Love Island All Stars with Tom Clare. Picture: ITV2

Despite going on his own journey on All Stars, viewers were hoping to see Callum get back with ex Molly, who he was with for three and a half years until last summer.

The exes had no idea the other was going on the show and were shocked to see one another walk back in the villa.

While they didn’t reconcile like fans wanted them to, they did leave as good friends, genuinely happy for one another.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.