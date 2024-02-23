Are Love Island All Stars' Georgia Steel And Toby Aromolaran Still Together?

Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel got together on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV2

By Tiasha Debray

ITVX’s Love Island All Stars 2024 is officially over. But are finalists Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran still together?

The first ever Love Island All Stars is well and truly over and we think it’s safe to say that there was one couple in the villa that most of the drama seemed to surround; Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran.

Placing fourth in the finale, the pair received 10% of the final votes, compared to winning couple Molly Smith and Tom Clare who managed to rake in 33% of the total public votes.

In the fine words of Georgia herself, she and Toby had a lot of ‘history’ prior to entering the All Stars Villa when they competed together in the Love Island Games.

But the question remains; are Georgia and Toby still together now?

Most of the drama in the villa surrounded Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran. Picture: ITV2

Are Georgia and Toby from Love Island All Stars 2024 still together?

As far as we can tell, Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran are still together after leaving the Love Island All Stars villa.

The last we saw of them, they’d agreed to be ‘locked in’ with one another, what that means exactly, we’re still not sure.

But it’s a level of commitment that’s not quite boyfriend/girlfriend just yet, as Toby explained on the show, "Family is a big thing for us.”

Both he and Georgia agreed not to be official until they’d met one another’s families, but some fans on social media feel like this was a cop out.

One fan tweeted: "I just think it's SO strange to meet the fam before even being official. I would never intro a guy I'm seeing before I'm calling him my boyfriend."

Whilst another wrote, "Toby desperately scrambling for a reason to not make Georgia his girlfriend thing."

Toby and Georgia were 'locked in' with each other whilst in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

But despite what the fans think, Georgia and Toby were photographed in each others arms at the airport in South Africa as they got ready to board their flights home.

Whilst they haven’t shared the ‘lovey dovey’ posts other couples from the villa have been doing, we feel like that almost makes them more real.

They don’t need to prove anything to anyone.

Toby shocks the islanders with recoupling speech

While initially they gravitated to one another, Toby wasn’t ready to lock it down with Georgia, which left her to ping pong between Callum Jones and Tom until Toby was ready to have her back, in that shocking re-coupling.

Georgia explained on the show that "When Toby did his thing, it made me feel a certain way and you can’t really explain that feeling. So you’ve got to go with that, I guess."

Whilst the way they went about it didn’t sit well with the Islanders and public alike, no one can debate that they only had eyes for each other from that moment onwards.

