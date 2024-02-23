Are Love Island All Stars' Georgia Steel And Toby Aromolaran Still Together?

23 February 2024, 14:53

Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel got together on Love Island All Stars
Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel got together on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV2

By Tiasha Debray

ITVX’s Love Island All Stars 2024 is officially over. But are finalists Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first ever Love Island All Stars is well and truly over and we think it’s safe to say that there was one couple in the villa that most of the drama seemed to surround; Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran.

Placing fourth in the finale, the pair received 10% of the final votes, compared to winning couple Molly Smith and Tom Clare who managed to rake in 33% of the total public votes.

In the fine words of Georgia herself, she and Toby had a lot of ‘history’ prior to entering the All Stars Villa when they competed together in the Love Island Games.

But the question remains; are Georgia and Toby still together now?

Most of the drama in the villa surrounded Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran.
Most of the drama in the villa surrounded Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran. Picture: ITV2

Are Georgia and Toby from Love Island All Stars 2024 still together?

As far as we can tell, Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran are still together after leaving the Love Island All Stars villa.

The last we saw of them, they’d agreed to be ‘locked in’ with one another, what that means exactly, we’re still not sure.

But it’s a level of commitment that’s not quite boyfriend/girlfriend just yet, as Toby explained on the show, "Family is a big thing for us.”

Both he and Georgia agreed not to be official until they’d met one another’s families, but some fans on social media feel like this was a cop out.

One fan tweeted: "I just think it's SO strange to meet the fam before even being official. I would never intro a guy I'm seeing before I'm calling him my boyfriend."

Whilst another wrote, "Toby desperately scrambling for a reason to not make Georgia his girlfriend thing."

Toby and Georgia were 'locked in' with each other whilst in the Love Island villa.
Toby and Georgia were 'locked in' with each other whilst in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

But despite what the fans think, Georgia and Toby were photographed in each others arms at the airport in South Africa as they got ready to board their flights home.

Whilst they haven’t shared the ‘lovey dovey’ posts other couples from the villa have been doing, we feel like that almost makes them more real.

They don’t need to prove anything to anyone.

Toby shocks the islanders with recoupling speech

While initially they gravitated to one another, Toby wasn’t ready to lock it down with Georgia, which left her to ping pong between Callum Jones and Tom until Toby was ready to have her back, in that shocking re-coupling.

Georgia explained on the show that "When Toby did his thing, it made me feel a certain way and you can’t really explain that feeling. So you’ve got to go with that, I guess."

Whilst the way they went about it didn’t sit well with the Islanders and public alike, no one can debate that they only had eyes for each other from that moment onwards.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Working On Her Next Album: Here's Everything We Know So Far

Taylor Swift fans are wanted for a job at the V&A

What Is The V&A Taylor Swift Superfan Job & How Do You Apply?

Selena Gomez has released new song 'Love On'

Selena Gomez ‘Love On’ Lyrics And Meaning Of Her New Song

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobbie Brown have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won Love Island All Stars

Are Love Island's Molly Smith And Tom Clare Still Together?

Here's the full list of every artist performing at the BRITs 2024.

Who's Performing At The BRIT Awards 2024?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits