Love Island's Georgia Steel Calls Her All-Stars Treatment 'Double Standards'

20 March 2024, 11:59

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran placed fourth in Love Island All Stars 2024
Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran placed fourth in Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: Instagram: @geesteelx/ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island All Star’s Georgia Steel has fought back against the haters, calling their judgement of her behaviour on the show ‘double standards.’

Georgia Steel left Love Island All Stars 2024 in the arms of Toby Aromolaran after the pair placed fourth on the reality show final, but it was not an easy road for them.

Whilst Toby was open about his desire to get to know other girls in the villa, Georgia claimed to be a one-woman, woman yet found herself having conversations with Tom Clare behind Callum Jones' back. Ultimately, the drama did not matter because in a shock re-coupling, Toby dropped Arabella Chi with no warning to try again with Georgia.

However, it all turned out for the best because since the show wrapped up in February 2024, Toby and Georgia have confirmed that they are still together.

However when speaking to OK! in February, Georgia opened up about how harsh and wrong the public’s judgement of her behaviour had been since she left the show.

Toby and Georgia are still together as of March 2024
Toby and Georgia are still together as of March 2024. Picture: ITV

"It feels a bit wrong because the boys would be doing those things, but for a girl to get to know multiple people at the same time, it was so frowned upon," Georgia said.

"I feel that it’s double standards. But I also feel like, as long as my family and friends are fine, and what they considered I did in the villa was OK, that’s all that really matters to me."

Whilst Georgia was correct and those double standards generally do exist between the genders, what she failed to understand was that the fan’s outrage was not directed at her desire to get to know others. It was directed at her inability to be as honest and upfront as she claimed to be.

Georgia felt the public's reaction to her behaviour on the show had double standards
Georgia felt the public's reaction to her behaviour on the show had double standards. Picture: ITV

Georgia was caught out multiple times on the show changing the narrative to fit her behaviour or having omitted the truth in conversations to not make her look bad. She was painted in a bad light but we need to remember that Love Island is an entertainment show, so what the audience sees is exactly what producers of the show want them to see.

“People forget that Love Island is a reality TV show and things are dramatised for entertainment, but they only see one hour out of 24," she told the publication.

"The public seem to put us into characters depending on who they like, a lovely couple, a villain – and unfortunately, I fell into a category that isn’t really me and I’m the one that has to deal with all the issues when I come out, which is tough,” Georgia continued.

Georgia's been facing intense public backlash since leaving the show in February 2024
Georgia's been facing intense public backlash since leaving the show in February 2024. Picture: ITV

Whilst some are of the opinion that the online hate was what these stars signed up for when they joined the reality franchise. It’s safe to say that no one deserves the intense levels of hatred that Georgia has received on social media.

"It’s not nice to get horrible comments and death threats. Even some of my friends in the public eye that were sticking up for me were receiving death threats," she said as she admitted to needing to take a short break from social media.

The hate is something that Georgia has openly spoken about before, specifically to the tabloids where she stated, "I felt like the most hated woman in the country. I had a feeling I would get some stick when I got out, but never did I know that the trolling would be so intense."

