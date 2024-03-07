Love Island’s Georgia Steel Responds To Being Called ‘Snakey’ By Tom Clare

7 March 2024, 12:31

Love Island's Georgia Steel responded to being called 'snakey'
Love Island's Georgia Steel responded to being called 'snakey'. Picture: Georgia Steel/Instagram/ITV
Georgia Steel called out her Love Island All Stars co-stars Tom Clare and Molly Smith after they branded her behaviour in the villa ‘snakey’.

The Love Island All Stars contestants may be back home in the UK but the drama from the villa continues after Georgia Steel responded to comments made by winners Tom Clare and Molly Smith about her behaviour in the villa.

"To hear she is being branded 'snakey' by fellow show cast members is very sad and disappointing," a spokesperson for Georgia told Cosmopolitan UK earlier this week.

The statement comes after Tom called Georgia ‘snakey’ during their chat on the Wednesday podcast days after returning home from the villa.

Asked by Sophie Habboo and Melissa Tattam who was the ‘snakiest’ Islander, Tom replied: “Probably Georgia Steel.”

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran reached the Love Island final
Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran reached the Love Island final. Picture: Georgia Steel/Instagram

Georgia’s source added: “After leaving the villa Georgia took a break from social media due to trolling. She has since spoken out about how horrible and nasty comments are harmful and that trolling must end.

"To hear she is being branded ‘snakey' by fellow show cast members is very sad and disappointing as they know firsthand how trolling on social platforms can affect your mental health."

She’s also since spoken with the tabloids, saying she’s ‘gutted’ about the comments made about her.

Georgia said: "I think it’s disappointing as we all know how it is coming out of the villa, we know the heat we get and it’s been shown that I got a lot of hate.

Tom Clare branded Georgia Steel 'snakey'
Tom Clare branded Georgia Steel 'snakey'. Picture: ITV2

"It does make me sad for sure. I feel some people I went through that experience with are still targeting me and that’s rubbish. I am a bit gutted about it to be honest."

On the podcast Tom also clarified what happened between him and Georgia after it was revealed they had ‘history’ together’ when he arrived in the villa.

Georgia had previously revealed Tom drove to York with no phone and just her number on a piece of paper, with Molly joking he ‘knocked on all the doors to find the right one.’

“That’s what she said,” Molly added.

Georgia S and Molly clash over Tom

Tom responded: “I did not knock on nobody’s door.”

He clarified they spent ‘two days together’.

When Georgia came home from the Love Island she took a break from social media to ‘process some of the comments’ she saw during her time on the show, adding it ’has taken me some time to recover.’

