Who Are Georgia Steel’s Ex-Boyfriends? From Sam Bird To Medi Abalimba

Georgia Steel has had a few high-profile relationships. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Capital FM

Georgia Steel has been unlucky in love up until Love Island: All Stars, so who are her ex-boyfriends and who has she dated?

Georgia Steel, 25, is on the search for love once again on Love Island: All Stars, six years after she first took part on the dating show where she had her heart broken by Josh Denzel before moving on to Sam Bird.

In 2023 Georgia returned for Love Island Games, where she met Toby Aromolaran who she was reunited with on day one of All Stars, rekindling the connection they made last year.

Prior to All Stars, Georgia had had a few whirlwind relationships and even got engaged!

Tyler Roberts of Birmingham City was linked to Georgia Steel in 2021. Picture: Getty

Tyler Roberts

Georgia was most recently linked to footballer Tyler Roberts who plays for Birmingham City. They were only spotted once or twice in 2021 but sources told the tabloids they “really like each other and have lots in common.”

They added: “Tyler is a sweet guy and they’re both focused on their careers so they suit each other well. They might be young, but they definitely have their heads screwed on.”

However, after that they weren’t seen together again.

Callum Izzard and Georgia Steel dated in 2019. Picture: Getty

Callum Izzard

In 2019 Georgia was engaged to Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard! They met while filming Ex on the Beach spin-off Peak of Love and Callum popped the question after just one month.

Callum moved in with Georgia to her home in Essex but seven months later they split, with Callum revealing on a podcast it was the coronavirus lockdown which broke them.

He brutally claimed the 's*** I used to find cute was not cute anymore,' adding their brains 'weren’t computing on the same level anymore.’

Love Island’s Georgia Steel Opens Up On Being Conned By Her Ex-Boyfriend | Lorraine

Medi Abalimba

A relationship that ended up gaining national coverage after it emerged Medi was a conman, Georgia dated Medi for six weeks and in that time he stole £32k from her without her knowing.

Georgia was 21 when she met Medi in 2019 and he was 25, posing as a US Government agent ‘Miguel Johnson’. It came after Medi was jailed in 2014 for posing as former Chelsea player Gael Kakuta to fund a lavish lifestyle.

During their short time together Medi cloned her credit card without her knowing and used the money to buy her a diamond ring, take her to fancy dinners and pick her up in chauffeur-driven cars.

It wasn't until pap pictures of the two emerged and Georgia's manager warned her who Medi really was that Georgia found out what he was doing behind her back.

Sam Bird and Georgia Steel dated for three months after Love Island. Picture: Getty

Sam Bird

Georgia and fellow Love Islander Sam dated for a short time after leaving the villa together in 2018 and even moved in together! However, three months later it was reported Georgia had cheated – something she denies.

Sam reportedly found texts on Georgia’s phone where she was chatting with a friend about her ex and was led to believe she’d cheated on him.

However, Georgia later said in a statement denying the allegations that Sam had misunderstood the texts he’d seen.

She said in a post: “I will put my hands up and say yeah I do admit I went round his house and stayed the night in the spare room but NOTHING did happen. I'm honestly not like that. I went over to collect some things which he had of mine which I needed for the flat and then ended up having a heart to heart as I was very down as me and Sam had been constantly arguing.

"Sam now wants to believe that I did cheat on him but in reality the relationship ended due to the fact I fell out of love.”

