Love Island winner Greg O’Shea is engaged six years on from the show

Love Island star Greg O'Shea is engaged. Picture: ITV2/Greg O'Shea/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island winner Greg O’Shea has announced he’s engaged to his long-term girlfriend Jeanni Mulder.

Love Island fans will remember Greg O’Shea won season five with Amber Gill in 2019, a romance which lasted a short time after they broke up five weeks after getting back to the UK.

But six years later Greg has found love and is set to get married to girlfriend Jeanni Mulder, a model based in Dublin, after getting down on one knee at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The couple announced the news on Instagram in a joint post, writing: “3, 2, 1… special way to start the new year.”

Greg O'Shea and Jeanni Mulder are engaged. Picture: Getty

The couple spent the festive period in South Africa, where Jeanni is from. They also posted a series of photos together where the model showed off her engagement ring, writing in the caption: “Grew up worlds apart and now spending the rest of our lives together.”

The ring is a stunning emerald cut on a gold band, with diamonds set within the band either side.

The husband-and-wife to be reportedly started dating at the start of 2023, often competing together in sports events and cheering each other from the side lines.

Greg briefly became a household name when he took part in Love Island, joining as a late bombshell to series five where he swept Amber off her feet after she’d had a rocky romance with Michael Griffiths, dumping her for now-ex Joanna Chimonides on the show.

In 2022 Greg admitted he had regrets over how his relationship with Amber ended. They were crowned the winners of series five and split the £50k prize between them.

However, five weeks later they announced they’d split.

On The Laughs Of Your Laugh podcast three years later he said he regrets not staying with Amber for longer: "I’d love to say ‘no regrets’ but there probably is one. I should have bit my tongue a bit longer and stayed in the relationship with Amber a bit longer.”

Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill won Love Island series five. Picture: Getty

