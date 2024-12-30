Love Island’s Josh Denzel is engaged 6 years after starring on the show

Josh Denzel from Love Island series 4 is engaged
Josh Denzel from Love Island series 4 is engaged.

By Kathryn Knight

Josh Denzel became a household name during his time on Love Island where he dated Georgia Steel and Kaz Crossley – and now he’s engaged!

Josh Denzel, who was a contestant on Love Island season 4 in 2018, is engaged to his long-term girlfriend, model Ruby Wong, jetting her off in a helicopter to the top of a snowy mountain in Switzerland to ask her to marry him.

He’d arranged to have a scene of red roses, fur throws, candles and champagne set up so he could get down on one knee in front of his girlfriend in the snow, in a memorable setting.

The couple started dating in 2020 and had some adorable words to say about each other when they announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post.

They captioned their snowy engagement photos: “My love, every day with you is a gift, and I’m so blessed to spend the rest of my life by your side. You are my rock, my guide, and my heart. And now, you’re my fiancé. I love you always.”

Comedian Mo Gilligan commented: “Big congratulations to you and your lady!” While series five’s Anna Vakili wrote: “Congratulations this is so cute!”

Joanna Chimonides, who was also on season five and briefly dated Michael Griffiths, replied: “AHHHHHH IM SO FRIKKEN HAPPY!!! Congratulations my darlings!! Love you both so much!!!”

Josh’s close friend and season four co-star Jack Fowler wrote: “Myy brother [heart]. Congratulations to you both!”

During his time on Love Island, Josh was coupled up with Georgia Steel, but had his head turned in Casa Amor by Kaz Crossley, who he went on to date for a year after the show.

Josh Denzel and Ruby Wong have been together since 2020
Josh Denzel and Ruby Wong have been together since 2020. Picture: Josh Denzel/Instagram

Also on Love Island at the same time, was Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, who went on to win the show but broke up a few months later. Laura Anderson, Dr Alex, Samira Mighty and Wes Nelson also starred on that same season.

Josh and Ruby went Instagram official in August 2020, but are thought to have begun dating during lockdown earlier that year.

Since then, they’ve documented their travels around the world together, with Ruby working as a model and Josh often presenting coverage of F1 and football.

Josh Denzel was with Kaz Crossley on Love Island
Josh Denzel was with Kaz Crossley on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

