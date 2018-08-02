Love Island 2018 Couples Still Together: Who Are Still Boyfriend And Girlfriend Now The Show Has Finished?

Love Island 2018 couples make their relationships last outside of the villa. Picture: Instagram

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham and Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson are just two of 2018’s successful couples after what has been a very romantic year - here are the pair’s who have stayed strong.

Love Island 2018 took over eight weeks of our summer as we watched the likes of Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham, Laura Anderson and Georgia Steel all couple up, break up and fall out.

And seeing as we invested so much time and emotion into series four, we can’t help but continue to follow their journey outside of the show from their social media accounts to the behind-the-scenes dramas.

So which of our favourite Love Island 2018 couples are still together? And who split after finding the real world too difficult? Here are all the couples and what they’re up to:

Love Island's Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer caught the heart of the nation this summer. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham

Love Island fans are expecting big things from this villa power couple. Not only were they the first to go official, they also promised to live together and spend Christmas with one another.

There's even talks of another reality TV show...

Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson are moving to Essex together. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson

The odds are against this controversial Love Island couple but so far things couldn’t be going better. They’re moving in together AND both families approve.

What more could they want?

Kaz and Josh are already mixing friends and family. Picture: Kaz/Instagram

Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel

The hottest couple of the villa already both live in London and are as smug as ever as they meet one another’s friends and family.

Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake are smitten on holiday in Monaco. Picture: Ellie Brown/Instagram

Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake

Things moved pretty quickly for this couple as they become official, moved in together and went on their first holiday to Monaco within weeks.

Attending a party on a boat with Charlie’s dad and we’d say things are going pretty well for this blonde pair.

Samira Mighty and Frankie Foster are the big love story from 2018's Love Island. Picture: Samira Mighty/Instagram

Samira Mighty and Frankie Foster

She famously quit the villa to follow her heart the whole way to Frankie and so far, it’s all paid off.

Zara McDermott and Adam Collard have even enjoyed their first holiday together. Picture: Adam Collard/Instagram

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott

Love Island fans were unsure whether they could believe Adam when he declared his love for Zara but they’re certainly proving the haters wrong. They’ve even said the ‘L’ word.

Laura Anderson and Paul Knops are getting on amazing post villa life. Picture: Laura Anderson/Instagram

Laura Anderson and Paul Knops

The surprise couple of the villa, and not technically official yet, Laura and Paul are taking things a step at a time and that includes a big trip to Scotland to visit her family.

Sam Bird and Georgia Steel made their relationship official live on Good Morning Britain. Picture: Georgia Steel/Instagram

Georgia Steel and Sam Bird

They sensationally quit the villa together and become official on Good Morning Britain so viewers are expecting big things from this couple.