Love Island's Laura Anderson: Where Is She Now And Who Is She Dating?

15 July 2020, 16:32

Laura Anderson has a new boyfriend who she has been dating since May.
Laura Anderson has a new boyfriend who she has been dating since May. Picture: instagram

Where is Laura Anderson from Love Island UK Series 4 now and who is she dating?

Laura Anderson had a turbulent time in the Love Island villa during the 2018 series.

She was originally coupled up with Wes Nelson but he ended up dumping her for Megan Barton-Hanson and she was left heartbroken.

Laura Anderson appeared on Series 4 of Love Island UK.
Laura Anderson appeared on Series 4 of Love Island UK. Picture: instagram

She then coupled up with Paul Knops and the pair ended up finishing in second place, behind Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham. However, their romance didn't last long on the outside, and they ended up splitting.

But where is she now? Let’s take a look…

Where is Laura Anderson from Love Island UK Series 4 now?

Laura Anderson has been living her best life ever since she exited the villa.

She is CEO of the hair extensions brand LA Lox and even has her own podcast.

She also works as an influencer and often poses for branded posts on Instagram.

Who is Laura Anderson dating now?

Laura is in a relationship with personal trainer Tom Brazier.

The couple made their romance ‘Instagram official’ back in May and they often post loved-up selfies together.

Who did Laura Anderson date after Love Island?

Laura left the villa coupled up with Paul Knops but the pair split shortly after.

She then enjoyed a brief romance with Max Morley who won Series 1 of Love Island with Jess Hayes. However, they ended up splitting in July 2019.

How old is Laura Anderson?

Laura is 31 years old.

