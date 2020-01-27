Love Island's Jack Fincham Shares First Pictures Of 'Secret' Daughter Blossom

Jack Fincham shares photos of his baby daughter, Blossom. Picture: Instagram @jack_charlesf

Jack Fincham's posted the first photos of his daughter, Blossom, he kept a secret from the world, and is co-parenting with her mother and friend, Casey Ranger.

Former Love Island star Jack Fincham took everyone by surprise when announcing the birth of his daughter, Blossom, with a friend he had a whirlwind romance with, and now, is sharing seriously adorable snaps of her to Instagram!

Jack, who won the 2017 series of the ITV2 dating show with girlfriend at the time, Dani Dyer, took to Instagram to announce the birth of his daughter that no one was expecting, admitting he couldn't be more in love!

He was able to keep the news under wraps as the mother, Casey Ranger, is out of the public eye, no one knew there was anything going on- you could say, Jack just Kylie Jenner'd us all, even better than Kylie did it!

He wrote: "I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye...which I will forever be grateful for."

"However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever."

"This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other."

"I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout."

"I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020."

Jack revealed he and Blossom's mother, 29-year-old health compliance officer Casey, aren't together but are co-parenting and great friends, as they have been for a decade, having had a short-lived romance weeks after his public split from Dani Dyer in April 2019.

Following their split, Dani rekindled her relationship with ex, Sammy Kimmence, who she is still with at present, with Jack remaining single- but we're sure a lot of his time is now going to be taken up with the new love of his life!

