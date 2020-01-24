Love Island's Ollie Williams Rekindles Romance With Ex-Girlfriend Laura Nofer After Quitting The Villa To 'Follow His Heart'

Ollie left the show to get back with his old flame. Picture: ITV

Love Island's Ollie Williams has reunited with his ex-girlfriend, Laura Nofer, after leaving the villa three days into the winter series.

The 23-year-old, who was branded a 'trophy hunter' by viewers, told a tabloid that he called her as soon as he got his phone back to tell her he wanted to give their romance another chance.

Ollie, who is the heir to the 2,000-acre Lanhydrock estate, revealed they are already planning their future together.

He said: "I now realise that Laura is the girl I want to marry. I'm so grateful she has taken me back. We're going to move in together in London over the next few months. I can't wait to start a life with her."

Ollie has reunited with Laura Nofer. Picture: Instagram

The couple were originally together for 18 months after meeting at Royal Holloway University but split in September because of distance.

Ollie said: "She was living up in London and I was based in Cornwall. I was driving up to see her, she was getting the train down to see me, so it was costing her a bomb. There was no bad blood, it was just the wrong time for us."

The former contestant admitted he told Laura on New Years that he was going on the show, despite producers saying he 'wasn't allowed' to tell anyone.

He continued: "I wanted her to hear it from me, she wasn’t happy and had her suspicions as I had been up and down to London for various different promos for the series.

"The execs said I had to keep it a secret or I would lose my spot."

Ollie was coupled up with Paige Turley. Picture: ITV

Ollie was coupled up with Lewis Capaldi's ex, Paige Turley, during his short stint on the ITV2 dating show, but he's now admitted 'it didn't feel right' between them.

He said: "I obviously didn’t want to start dating other girls before Love Island, so Paige was the first girl I got to know. She was lovely and easy to talk to, but it didn’t feel right.

"The girls in there made me realise just how special Laura was to me and unless she had walked through the doors then it wouldn’t matter."

