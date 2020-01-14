Why Did Ollie Williams Quit Love Island? Land Owner Walked Out ‘To Follow His Heart’

Ollie Williams quit Love Island after just three days. Picture: ITV / Ollie Williams/Instagram

Ollie Williams has walked from the Love Island villa – but why?

After just three days on the brand new winter series of Love Island 2020, contestant Ollie Williams has sensationally quit the show.

Why did the land owner walk from the South African villa?

Love Island Star Ollie Williams’ Luxury Lifestyle As Heir To Polzeath Beach And 900-Acre Cornwall Estate

After Ollie’s decision to leave was confirmed by a Love Island spokesperson, the 23-year-old explained he quit after realising he still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

And in scenes which will likely air on Tuesday night’s episode, Ollie said in the Beach Hut he is following his heart.

He explained: “I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else.

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings. At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them."

The ex in question is thought to be Laura Nofer, who appears in a few of Ollie’s pictures on Instagram, but it’s not confirmed she is the girl he still has feelings for.

Ollie Williams had a confrontation with partner Paige Turley before leaving the villa. Picture: ITV

One snap from summer two years ago shows the couple all dressed up for Royal Ascot.

Before heading to South Africa, Ollie said he cheated on his ex of four years and when the islanders were playing a game of ‘Spill the Tea’, it was revealed he cheated on an ex eight or nine times – something which infuriated his partner Paige Turney.

Ollie’s exit from the show comes after a petition to have him removed from the villa received thousands of signatures after his ‘trophy hunting’ hobby was revealed.

OfCom received 231 complaints about the Lanhydrock Estate heir’s involvement on the show after pictures of him posing with dead animals he had hunted emerged online.

