'Trophy Hunter' Ollie Williams Quits Love Island After Three Days

Ollie has walked out of the villa. Picture: ITV

Ollie Williams has quit Love Island.

Love Island contestant Ollie Williams has reportedly quit the villa after just three days 'due to feelings for his ex-girlfriend', according to a tabloid.

The islander was in an 18-month relationship with Laura Nofer, 23, before calling it quits and heading out to South Africa for the first ever winter series.

The 23-year-old quickly became one of the most controversial contestants to ever join the show, after photos of him on trophy hunting holidays surfaced, and his enormous estate in Cornwall along with his father's landed title saw people label him the 'poshest contestant ever.'

A source told the publication: "The show made Ollie realise he wasn't ready to be in another serious relationship and he still has really strong feelings for Laura."

"Meeting girls who were so different to him and his background only clarified how he felt about his ex and he felt it was only fair to leave the competition and sort his head out.

"He told producers and acted on his feelings as soon as he made up his mind."

The millionaire still has photos of him and ex, Laura, on his Instagram page, which has already amassed 28k followers.

Love Island show bosses are yet to comment on Ollie's departure.

