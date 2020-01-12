How Much Is Love Island Contestant Ollie Williams Worth? Family Net Worth Revealed

12 January 2020, 16:56 | Updated: 12 January 2020, 17:01

Love Island's Ollie Williams leads a very luxury lifestyle
Love Island's Ollie Williams leads a very luxury lifestyle. Picture: Love Island/Instagram

The Love Island villa is welcoming a VIP this winter which only leaves us with one question, just how rich is Ollie Williams?

Love Island 2020 is welcoming their first heir to a villa in the form of Ollie Williams - the first son of Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock. Sounds fancy, doesn’t it?

And with a title like that, an Instagram full of VERY extravagant holidays and with his job title being ‘land owner’, we want to know, exactly how much is he worth?!

Love Island's Ollie Williams Leads A Very Extravagant Lifestyle

From his family business, to his net worth, here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island contestant Ollie:

Ollie Williams owns a beach and a lot more thanks to his family's wealth
Ollie Williams owns a beach and a lot more thanks to his family's wealth. Picture: Ollie Williams/Instagram

How much is Ollie Williams worth?

Ollie’s dad, the Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock runs the private company which manages the country estate, meaning their family are multi-millionaires.

It’s been reported the house, which is VERY large, and family assets are estimated at around £15.8million. Nice.

Love Island Ollie Williams on ski holiday
The love Island contestant goes on a number of luxury holidays every year. Picture: Ollie Williams/Instagram

What does Ollie Williams own?

Are you ready for it? Not only does Ollie’s family own a pretty mega house, they also own an ENTIRE beach.

Yup, when talking to Love Island producers about his best chat up lines he revealed: “Best chat up line I’ve ever used is, ‘Do you know Polzeath beach in Cornwall? I own it. That’s it. Chat up line, done."

The family also have a luxury fleet of cars and probably a whole load of other VERY fancy things.

Latest Love Island News

The winter Love Island 2020 series is set to be different to the summer version

How Long Is Love Island 2020 On For?

Leanne Amaning has promised to be fun and energetic in Love Island

Who Is Love Island 2020's Leanne Amaning? Everything We Know Including Her Job And Age
Love Island Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard

Love Island Couple Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard: When Did They Get Together And Did They Split?
Caroline Flack Instagram photo

When Is Summer Love Island 2020 On? And Will Caroline Flack Be Back To Host?
The Love Island villa has a hot new location for the brand new series in South Africa

Where Is Winter Love Island Filmed? And Can You Stay In The Villa? Details Revealed

Hot On Capital

BRITs 2020 Awards Nominations

The BRIT Awards 2020 Nominations: Lewis Capaldi & Stormzy Lead The Nominees
Who is Hedgehog on the Masked Singer?

Who Is Hedgehog On The Masked Singer? Fans Think Comedian Jason Manford Could Be Under The Mask
Fans have been sharing clues about who's behind the mask

Who is Chameleon on The Masked Singer? Fans Think It's The Darkness Singer Justin Hawkins
People are trying to work out who the Queen Bee is on The Masked Singer

Who Is Queen Bee On The Masked Singer? Fans Suspect Girls Aloud Star Lies Beneath Costume
Is Kelis the Daisy?!

Who Is Daisy On The Masked Singer? Fans Think It Could Be Kelis Or Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts
Capital Breakfast's Don't Hang Up!

Don't Hang Up!: All Of The Prank Calls From Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp

Shows & Presenters

More Movies & TV News

Charlotte and Ryan have been getting cosy on the show.

Charlotte Crosby Kisses Married At First Sight's Ryan Gallagher On Australian I'm A Celeb
Connor Durman is a coffee bean salesman from Brighton

Love Island's Tattooed Hunk Connor Durman's Age, Ex-Girlfriend Drama & Job Revealed
Netflix has confirmed some huge comebacks in 2020

2020 Netflix Release Dates: All The Shows & Movies Coming This Year
The Love Island 2020 cast open up about their 'type'

Love Island 2020 Cast Reveal What They're Looking For In Introduction Video
The South African villa is five times bigger than Mallorca's

Love Island 2020 Villa: Look Inside Winter Series Property Where Cast Will Stay In South Africa