Exclusive

WATCH: Maura Higgins Thinks Ollie Williams Was 'Pulled Out Of Love Island By Parents' Over Trophy Hunting Scandal

15 January 2020, 15:30 | Updated: 15 January 2020, 15:41

Maura Higgins doesn't think the reason Ollie Williams left the 'Love Island' villa was due to feelings for his ex, in fact, she's got a whole theory about what went down behind the scenes.

Love Island legend and Dancing On Ice star Maura Higgins has weighed in on the shock exit of Ollie Williams just three days into the first winter series- and she doesn't believe the show's 'posh boy' left because of feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

Why Did Ollie Williams Quit Love Island? Land Owner Walked Out ‘To Follow His Heart’

Stopping by for a chat, Maura dropped some piping hot tea on what she thinks caused his sudden departure.

She said: "I don't think [his ex was] the real reason."

"I reckon maybe like because of all the stuff online maybe his parents pulled him out, that's what I'm thinking, maybe they didn't realise there would be that much impact online."

The former islander, who is still in a relationship with her coupling from the show, Curtis Pritchard, argues the show's producers 'trawl' their social media accounts before they head in, so is surprised no one pulled him up on it before it started.

She said: "Do you know what they do though...my socials were hounded so many times, I deleted Facebook because I was like, there's not any point going through that I been on [that] years... but you know they can find out anything they want."

Maura Higgins doesn't think Ollie Williams left Love Island 'for his ex'
Maura Higgins doesn't think Ollie Williams left Love Island 'for his ex'. Picture: ITV2 Love Island/ Capital

Ollie, 23, hit the headlines across the nation when various photos of him trophy hunting emerged, photos which were met with harsh criticism and gave him a broadly negative reception upon his entry to the villa.

News broke after just three days he was leaving the South African villa as he 'still had feelings for his ex', although many suspected he was warned of the public's perception of him and he chose to leave.

Either way, he should be back in the UK in no time, so maybe we'll get to ask him?!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Callum Jones said he'll be loyal in the villa

Who Is Love Island 2020's Callum Jones? Everything We Know Including His Job And Where He's From
Maura Higgins has some advice for the Love Island twins

WATCH: Maura Higgins Says Love Island Twins Are 'At Risk' & Warns Them 'Not To Exclude Themselves'
Ollie Williams quit Love Island after just three days

Why Did Ollie Williams Quit Love Island? Land Owner Walked Out ‘To Follow His Heart’
Eve Gale and Jess Gale are twin sisters

Who Is Eve Gale? Love Island Star’s Job, Instagram And Everything You Need To Know After She Couples Up With Callum Jones
Shaughna shared before and after pictures of her weight loss

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips' Weight Loss Journey: 25-Year-Old Underwent Body Transformation Before Entering The Villa

Hot On Capital

Shauna helped enforce fire safety in council estates

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips Praised For Her Help Following Grenfell
Rochelle and Sophie look identical to each other

Inside Love Island's Sophie Piper & Sister Rochelle Humes' Relationship
Fans are calling for Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron to reunite

As Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler Split High School Musical Fans Are Calling For Zac Efron Reunion
Love Island twin sisters Eve and Jess Gale are identical

Love Island Twins: Three Differences Between Eve And Jess Gale You Need To Know About
Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary will be released on 31 January

Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary Miss Americana Finally Has A Release Date

Taylor Swift

Sophie Piper is looking for 'the one' in Love Island

Who Is Love Island 2020's Sophie Piper? Job, Age & Everything We Know About Rochelle Humes' Sister

More Movies & TV News

Celebs have joined in on the viral trend

TikTok Hand Emoji Challenge: How Did It Start & Which Celebs Have Done It?
Ollie has walked out of the villa.

'Trophy Hunter' Ollie Williams Quits Love Island After Three Days
Lewis Capaldi finally address ex Paige Turley going on Love Island

Lewis Capaldi 'Would Have Liked A Heads Up' From Love Island Ex Paige Turley
Eve Gale told the Islanders Tyga messaged her

Tyga Denies He 'DM'd' Love Island Twin Eve Gale In Shady Tweet
When is the winter Love Island final?

When Is The Winter Love Island Final & How Long Is The South African Series?