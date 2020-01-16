Love Island Star Ollie Williams Denies He’s A Trophy Hunter In Lengthy Statement

Ollie Williams denied he's a trophy hunter. Picture: ITV / Ollie Williams/Instagram

Love Island’s Ollie Williams has shut down accusations he’s a trophy hunter.

After dramatically quitting Love Island to ‘follow his heart’, Ollie Williams has addressed claims the real reason he left the villa was due to accusations he’s a trophy hunter.

Attempting to put an end to the backlash over photos of him with dead wild animals, Ollie said in a statement he’s never shot animals as a trophy hunter.

Ex Love Islander Ollie Williams's Family Home Targeted By Animal Activists After Trophy Hunting Past Revealed

He said: “Having left the Love Island house I have become aware of the press stories circulating in the UK. I would like to make a number of comments on the various claims and accusations.

"I had no knowledge of the stories until I had left the Love Island villa and all cast members are unaware of any news stories while they are on the programme.

"My reasons for leaving Love Island are as communicated on the show. I did not shoot any of the animals shown in the photographs nor have I ever shot as a trophy hunter.”

Ollie, 23, continued: “I did volunteer to take part in the conservation and anti-poaching programme in Mozambique, a part of which involves old or sick animals being culled. I was there as an observer."

Speaking of a company he set-up, he added: “The Cornish Sporting Agency was set up in 2017 and has never traded. I feel very passionately about conservation and will continue to support sustainable conservation causes around the globe.

“These benefit the natural world and the animals which live within it, even if certain elements appear controversial when viewed out of context. As I am no longer in Love Island, I will comment no further on this issue.”

Ollie’s statement comes after reports his family home is under 24-hour surveillance amid activists’ fury at his ‘trophy hunting’ photos.

Trophy hunting photos of the contestant emerged as he headed into the villa for his chance at love, causing public outcry and hundreds of Ofcom complaints, and as he lives in a notable estate, it wasn't long before people began 'targeting' the property.

This has apparently caused such a threat the land is under 24 hours surveillance from security guards- much like the South African villa.

