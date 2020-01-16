Ex Love Islander Ollie Williams's Family Home Targeted By Animal Activists After Trophy Hunting Past Revealed

16 January 2020, 11:36

Ollie Williams's house 'under 24 hours surveillance' as animal activists target
Ollie Williams's house 'under 24 hours surveillance' as animal activists target. Picture: ITV Love Island/ Getty Images

Former Love Islander Ollie Williams's estate in Cornwall has been targeted by animal activists who have discovered the whereabouts of his home and his trophy hunting past.

Love Island's Ollie Williams's family home, the sprawling Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall, is reportedly now 'under 24-hour surveillance' after becoming targeted by animal activists after his trophy hunting past emerged, according to The Mirror.

Why Did Ollie Williams Quit Love Island? Land Owner Walked Out ‘To Follow His Heart’

Trophy hunting photos of the contestant emerged as he headed into the villa for his chance at love, causing public outcry and hundreds of Ofcom complaints, and as he lives in a notable estate, it wasn't long before people began 'targeting' the property.

This has apparently caused such a threat the land is under 24 hours surveillance from security guards- much like the South African villa.

Wednesday night's episode revealed Ollie breaking down, revealing he still has feelings for his ex, Laura Nofer, who he split from last year, and making the shock decision to leave the South African villa and return home to the UK.

The 23-year-old landowner tearfully explained: "Getting to know Paige has made me realise that I still gave feelings for someone else on the outside. If I stay here I'm not being honest with my own heart."

"Unfortunately I have to leave."

"This is the hardest decision I've ever made but she's the love of my life. When you've got that you can't risk throwing that away. I'll see you on the outside I guess."

A source told the MailOnline that Ollie was told about the photos surfacing and the public backlash before he left the villa, saying:

'It was only right that Ollie was informed of the situation occurring outside of the villa so the welfare team stepped in.' 

