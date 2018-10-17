Love Island's Sam Bird & Georgia Steel Split Over 'Reasons He Can't Comment On'

Sam Bird and Georgia Steel have confirmed that they've broken up. Picture: Instagram

Love Island's Sam Bird and Georgia Steel have announced they have broken up over reasons Sam 'cant bring myself to comment on at the moment'.

Love Island's Sam Bird and Georgia Steel have split up just hours after attending at an ITV event with one another. Sam Bird took to his Twitter account to reveal the news with Georgia confirming it on her Instagram story just moments later.

Sam, who had only moved in with Georgia two months ago, tweeted this...

I’m devastated to announce me and Georgia have split up for reasons I cant bring myself to comment on at the moment. As always I wish her all the best 😔 — Sam Bird (@SamRobertBird) October 17, 2018

Georgia's confirmed the news in a message to her fans on her Instagram story. It read, "I'm very sad to say me and Sam have split.“I will always care about him. However please understand this is a hard time for us both. Thank you."

Georgia Steel announces her split with Sam Bird. Picture: Instagram

When Georgia and Sam joined Roman on Capital back in July, Georgia actually failed a lie detector test when asked if she had been 'loyal' to Sam...

We're still unsure exactly what the 'reasons' that Sam is alluding to are, however we'll be sure to keep our eyes on Twitter where fans are already discussing about the break up.

Luckily for Sam, he's got Love Island pal Chris Hughes already sending him messages of support.