Love Island's Sam Bird & Georgia Steel Split Over 'Reasons He Can't Comment On'

17 October 2018, 21:35 | Updated: 17 October 2018, 22:26

Sam Bird and Georgia Steel have confirmed that they've broken up
Sam Bird and Georgia Steel have confirmed that they've broken up. Picture: Instagram

Love Island's Sam Bird and Georgia Steel have announced they have broken up over reasons Sam 'cant bring myself to comment on at the moment'.

Love Island's Sam Bird and Georgia Steel have split up just hours after attending at an ITV event with one another. Sam Bird took to his Twitter account to reveal the news with Georgia confirming it on her Instagram story just moments later.

Sam, who had only moved in with Georgia two months ago, tweeted this...

> WATCH: Georgia Steel Fails Lie Detector When She Says She'll Be Faithful To Sam Bird

Georgia's confirmed the news in a message to her fans on her Instagram story. It read, "I'm very sad to say me and Sam have split.“I will always care about him. However please understand this is a hard time for us both. Thank you."

Georgia Steel announces her split with Sam Bird
Georgia Steel announces her split with Sam Bird. Picture: Instagram

> Download our free app to keep up to date with all your Love Island gossip.

When Georgia and Sam joined Roman on Capital back in July, Georgia actually failed a lie detector test when asked if she had been 'loyal' to Sam...

We're still unsure exactly what the 'reasons' that Sam is alluding to are, however we'll be sure to keep our eyes on Twitter where fans are already discussing about the break up.

Luckily for Sam, he's got Love Island pal Chris Hughes already sending him messages of support.

Latest Love Island News

Sam Bird and Georgia Steel have confirmed that they've broken up

Love Island's Sam Bird & Georgia Steel Split Over 'Reasons He Can't Comment On'
Chloe Sims and Eyal Booker spotted holding hands as they leave ITV event

Chloe Sims & Eyal Booker Spark Relationship Rumours Leaving ITV Gala Holding Hands
Laura Anderson hits back at ex Paul Knopp's for 'selling stories' on her

Laura Anderson Is Dating Love Island Series 1's Max Morley Amidst Feud With Ex Paul Knops
Amber Davies reveals she's filming her own show about preparing for 9-5 The Musical role

Love Island's Amber Davies Has Landed A TV Show Following Her Journey To The West End
Megan Barton-Hanson opened up to her followers.

Megan Barton-Hanson Reveals She Had “Suicidal Thoughts” But Love Island Was Like A “Rehab Retreat”

More Movies & TV News

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei punched Sam Gowland in the face in Benidorm

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Apologises After Punching Love Island's Sam Gowland
Courtney Act revealed all about her friendship with Jade Thirlwall.

Courtney Act Reveals How Important Straight Allies Like Jade Thirlwall Are To The LGBT Community
Lili Reinhart entertains fans with bubble bath Instagram story

Lili Reinhart Shares Hilarious Instagram Post From Her Bathtub
Seann Walsh and Katya Jones apologise in first TV appearance since cheating scandal

Seann Walsh & Katya Jones Apologise In First TV Appearance Since Cheating Scandal
Zendaya discusses her plans to do her own Carpool Karaoke

WATCH: Zendaya Spills The Details On Her Plans For A Carpool Karaoke