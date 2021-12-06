Dani Dyer & Boyfriend Jarrod Bowen Just Went Insta' Official With A Cute Pic

6 December 2021, 11:18

Dani Dyer went Instagram official with Jarrod Bowen
Dani Dyer went Instagram official with Jarrod Bowen. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Dani Dyer has moved on from ex Sammy Kimmence and is now dating West Ham player Jarrod Bowen.

Love Island star Dani Dyer, 25, confirmed her relationship with football player Jarrod Bowen, 24, on Saturday, during a romantic evening together.

It was reported weeks ago the reality star and West Ham winger Jarrod had been seeing each other and for the first time they appeared on each other’s Instagram profiles this weekend.

Dani posted a photo of them together, showing them dressed up for the evening with a glass of bubbles, captioning it: “Saturday night.”

Dani Dyer welcomed son Santiago in January 2021
Dani Dyer welcomed son Santiago in January 2021. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Jarrod Bowen shared the picture on his own account
Jarrod Bowen shared the picture on his own account. Picture: Jarrod Bowen/Instagram

Jarrod then shared the upload to his own account, confirming they are indeed together.

The romantic milestone comes after Dani split from the father of her baby Sammy Kimmence earlier this year, after he was jailed for scamming two pensioners out of thousands of pounds.

He and Dani welcomed baby boy Santiago in January this year.

Jarrod Bowen plays for West Ham
Jarrod Bowen plays for West Ham. Picture: Getty

The ex islander told the tabloids recently she and Jarrod were ‘enjoying getting to know each other.’

“But Santi will always be my main priority, he will always come first. I am concentrating on being a mum and, beyond that, whatever happens, happens,” she added.

Jarrod’s already had the seal of approval from her famous dad Danny Dyer, who ‘thinks Jarrod’s a lovely guy.’

