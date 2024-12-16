When does Love Island All Stars 2025 start?

16 December 2024, 18:12 | Updated: 16 December 2024, 18:21

Love Island announce All Stars 2025 start date
Love Island announce All Stars 2025 start date. Picture: Instagram / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

ITV have finally announced the start date for Love Island All Stars.

After weeks of speculation about the lineup, we finally have a start date for Love Island All Stars 2025.

While no official lineup has been released, past islanders like Grace Jackson, Paige Thorne, Ekin-Su and Luca Bish have all been rumoured to be heading into the villa for another shot at love.

Maya Jama just confirmed she is still hosting the show after claims Maura Higgins was going to be taking over and now we have a confirmed start date... it's all too much at once!

So, when does Love Island All Stars start?

Maya Jama hosted the Love Island final
Maya Jama will host Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island All Stars start?

ITV have officially announced Love Island All Stars is coming on 13th January 2025 at 9pm.

On X they shared an invite that reads: "As dating royalty you are cordially invited back to the villa as a Love Island All Star. 13th January at 9pm. Dress to impress."

It was then singed off by Maya Jama. The caption said: "Signed. Sealed. Delivered... but to whom? Love Island All Stars starts Monday, 13th January at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX."

Surely an official lineup is imminent now...

Taking to Instagram to confirm she was going to be hosting again, Maya said she "filmed the promo a couple days ago actually".

