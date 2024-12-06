Maura Higgins gives fresh Pete Wicks relationship update after leaving I'm A Celeb

6 December 2024, 17:35

Maura was the sixth campmate to be evicted from I'm A Celeb
Maura was the sixth campmate to be evicted from I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Maura Higgins has revealed she plans to meet up with Pete Wicks now that she's left I'm A Celebrity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 viewers were left reeling when fan favourite Love Island’s Maura Higgins was sent packing as the sixth evictee alongside boxer Barry McGuigan.

During her time in the Australian jungle, Maura developed a strong friendship with campmates like Reverend Richard Coles and GK Barry and found herself opening up about her exes, as well as her current potential beau… TOWIE’s very own Pete Wicks.

Touching upon their relationship status in the real world and those spicy paparazzi pics, now that Maura’s left she’s admitted that she missed Pete whilst she was away and is looking forward to reuniting.

Maura Higgins has become a fan favourite during her time on I'm A Celeb
Maura Higgins has become a fan favourite during her time on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

On Friday 6th of December, all the way from Australia Maura joined This Morning hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary via zoom.

It didn’t take Alison long to bring up the topic on everyone’s mind. "I'm very excited about you meeting up with Pete when you're back - we all know it's Pete!" Alison told Maura, who laughed as she replied: "Didn't take you long to ask that question Alison, did it?!"

Maura went on to explain that despite being a private person, she opened up a lot in the jungle because she forgot the cameras were there: "You do forget about the cameras, and I do like to keep things private, but let's be real, I said it - I can't remember saying it - but I said the words 'I miss him' - and I do miss him."

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks have been photographed multiple times together
Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks have been photographed multiple times together. Picture: Getty

Maura immediately tried to backtrack and jokingly added: "...like I missed all my friends and family!" but Alison wasn’t having it as she stated: "Too late now!"

This comes after Maura previously revealed at camp that while she and Pete had been seeing each other, they didn’t actually consider themselves to be in a relationship yet. Because of this Maura went out of her way to mention that she was ‘single’ upon entering the jungle.

However, Maura's perspective may have changed as she even made a little marriage joke to Alison after the host couldn’t contain her excitement about the pair: "You can be a bridesmaid Alison, okay, for god's sake!"

Maura admitted she missed Pete while in the jungle
Maura admitted she missed Pete while in the jungle. Picture: ITV

To finish off, Maura revealed that while she was doing I’m A Celeb, she had no idea what Pete’s status was in Strictly Come Dancing and she gushed about being so proud of how far he’d gone.

"I didn't know if he was still in Strictly, and I am so proud of him, he's proud of me, and I can't wait to see him when I get back."

