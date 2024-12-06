Danny Jones reveals heartbreaking struggle with wife Georgia Horsley’s postnatal depression

Danny Jones expressed regret over how he dealt with wife's post-partum struggle. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Danny Jones has opened up on I'm A Celeb about he and his wife Georgia's post-natal struggles.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Outta Here! 2024 camp has been home to many deep and meaningful chats between the campmates. From GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles' conversations about being their sexuality and Love Island’s Maura Higgins spilling on her relationship with TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, to McFly’s Danny Jones' frank confessions.

The jungle has brought out the sensitive side to Danny who’s spoken to his cast about his struggles with anxiety, his estranged father and recently empathised with Oti Mabuse on her postpartum struggles.

Danny and his wife Georgia Horsley have been open in the past about the struggles they faced after having their first child, Cooper Alf Jones in 2018.

Danny and Georgia's son is six years old. Picture: Instagram: @dannyjonesofficial

Speaking to Oti on I’m A Celeb, Danny revealed that watching Georgia go through pregnancy and her postpartum struggles was a unique experience. “The thing I felt was seeing my wife go through that was kind of new,” he said to the Strictly dancer.

“But [Dads] are - we’re naturally fixers. When a baby’s crying or wants its mum, it’s weird, you’re like ‘Oh, oh, okay.’ It’s kind of a bizarre place to be because we’re not really - they don’t really need you yet as a dad. So what your job is, really, is to look after the mum.”

Danny revealed that in hindsight, Georgia was struggling with something beyond her control: “Looking back, she had postnatal depression and that is so hard and what made it hard is she didn’t know.”

Georgia has previously spoken out about how she struggled being left at home with Cooper when Danny was whisked away to film The Voice so soon after she had given birth, which caused some "resentment".

“Before, when Danny joined The Voice Kids, it was straight after I'd had Cooper. I'd given birth five days before and he had to go back to work, so I was left home alone," Georgia said as reported by Birmingham Live.

"It's something we had to relearn after having a baby - it's just constant resentment at the other partner for not doing enough, even though they are. But in the end, it all comes together if you keep talking to each other."

Danny pursued Georgia for almost a year. Picture: Instagram: @dannyjonesofficial

During Danny’s conversation with Oti in the jungle, she revealed that when she was pregnant it was a learning curve for her husband to be emotionally supportive of her.

Danny agreed, saying: “That’s what I didn’t know and I regret [that] I didn’t know that to be honest with you.”

Danny expressed regret that he wasn’t here for Georgia in the way she needed him to be at the time, but the pair were a team and learnt the lesson together.

“Being a mum and or dad, it’s hard, especially when someone’s going through a struggle and we just need to stick together and get through those times because they don’t last forever,” Danny concluded.

