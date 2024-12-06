Who is Danny Jones' father Alan Jones? McFly star opens up about distant dad

Danny Jones' has opened up about estranged father on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV/Facebook: Alan Jay Jones

By Tiasha Debray

McFly’s Danny Jones opened up about his strained relationship with his father on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 has treated viewers to some beautiful relationships being formed, from Reverend Richard Coles, Maura Higgins and GK Barry to McFly’s Danny Jones and boxer Barry McGuigan.

In a recent episode of the reality series, Danny opened up to campmate Oti Mabuse about his strained relationship with his own father Alan Jones. He spoke about how it affected him and how he approached fatherhood with his own son whom he shares with his wife, Georgia Horsley.

But who is Danny Jones’ estranged father and what has Danny said about him on the show?

Danny Jones' joined I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: ITV

Who is Danny Jones’ dad, Alan Jones?

Danny’s father’s name is Alan Jones, he’s currently 72 years old and he’s reportedly been estranged from his son for around 18 years.

Danny and Alan shared a love of music, and Danny revealed on I’m A Celeb that he had “great memories” of “getting Macky D’s” with his father on the weekend before watching his football team Bolton play. But everything changed when Danny was 19 years old and his parents got divorced.

As of now, Alan works as a radio DJ hosting three-hour shows throughout the week, in Benidorm, Spain.

Alan works as a radio jock for Fresh Radio in Spain. Picture: Facebook: Alan Jay Jones

Alan and his wife Sharon relocated in 2016 and sadly, it’s been reported that Danny has yet to go visit his father. However, the distance seems to go both ways, as Alan was notably absent for his daughter Vicky’s wedding in 2023.

According to the tabloids, while Danny and Alan no longer seem to have a relationship with one another, Alan’s spoken out about his hopes to reunite with Danny and meet his grandson saying, "one day it will happen" and he will "finally get that pint with his son."

Alan has been vocal with the publication about blaming Danny’s mother for his strained relationship with his son, however when speaking to the Daily Mail he only had positive things to say about Danny, calling him a “lovely lad” with a “heart of gold.”

Alan and wife Sharon live in Benidorm, Spain. Picture: Facebook: Sharon Jones

What had Danny said about his dad on I’m A Celeb?

Danny revealed on I’m A Celeb that the reason he gravitated towards 62-year-old Barry on the show was because he has been missing a father figure in his life, something Oti took note of.

"Their relationship is beautiful to watch, and you can see Barry is the dad Danny has been yearning for his whole, entire life," she revealed to the cameras.

Danny has previously opened up about how after his parents' separation, he began to experience anxiety saying: "I had a massive bout of anxiety when I was 19 when my dad left.

"I feel sorry for any kid out there whose mum and dad have split up. It's their responsibility, they chose to have the kids, so they've got to be adults about it and stay in touch… It's hard for a child because you crave that and you miss it.”

Danny Jones talks relationship with his dad

Speaking to Oti on the show, Danny revealed he wanted to change his middle name ‘Alan’ because he shared it with his father and “he don’t speak to me so… I just don’t really think I’ve healed with it maybe.”

Danny began to get emotional as he said: “You can go to therapy, but you still crave your dad and that’s what’s hard.”

The McFly singer revealed what made his father’s departure all the more difficult was that they genuinely had a great father-son relationship up until he left. “I had a good relationship with my dad, he was my best mate until he left. I got on with my dad, I loved him to bits,” he admitted.

Danny and Georgia had Cooper in 2018. Picture: Instagram: @dannyjonesofficial

Danny went on to say that his father’s absence has made him look to older men for advice and comfort: “I get along with people like Barry because I look at them with puppy dog eyes almost.”

But despite his trauma, Danny seems to have a beautiful healthy relationship with his own family and he admits that bringing issues to light is helping him in some way.

“It’s tough to talk about, it’s really tough. But you know what? I’m discovering that every time I talk about it, it’s getting a little bit easier.”

Read more about I'm A Celeb here: