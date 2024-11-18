Who is Maura Higgins? Age, who she's dating, her season of Love Island & more

Get to know Maura Higgins. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Everything you need to know about Love Island star Maura Higgins.

Love Island producers certainly decided to shake things up when they added Irish ring girl Maura Higgins into the villa line-up in 2019. After initial uncertainty viewers were won over by the Irish beauty's brutal honesty. Now, five years on she's cemented herself as a household name.

Since her time on the dating show, she's gone on to launch her own make-up line, appeared on Dancing on Ice, hosted Love Island USA, presented for Love Island: Games and even landed her debut acting role.

Recently, the Irish bombshell has found herself in the news as people obsess over her new romance with TOWIE 'bad boy' Pete Wicks. As well as that she is tipped to be heading into the jungle for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024.

So incase you don't know everything already, here are some facts about Maura including her age, where she is from and what she's said about surgery rumours.

Maura Higgins hosted Love Island USA Season 6. Picture: Getty

How old is Maura Higgins?

Maura is 33 years old, soon turning 34. She was first in the spotlight at 28 when she joined Love Island as a bombshell in 2019.

How is Maura Higgins famous?

Maura is best known for her Love Island stint where she came fourth with now-ex boyfriend Curtis Pritchard. She worked as a model and Grid Girl before finding fame on Love Island.

Now Maura is a celebrity in her own right after many presenting and hosting gigs, as well as delving into the world of acting with the film The Spin.

Maura Higgins attends The Pride of Britain Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

Has Maura Higgins had surgery?

Photos of Maura years before she entered Love Island emerged when she entered the villa, sparking rumours she’s had surgery to alter her appearance.

However, the reality TV star’s mother leapt to her defence insisting Maura hasn’t gone under the knife and has simply had lip fillers which she’s been honest about in a previous Instagram post.

Maura’s mum said at the time: “She’s 28 now. She has matured. She never got plastic surgery ever. The only thing she ever got done – and she never hid it, she had it up on her own Instagram – was she got some lip filler.

"Because she had quite thin lips. And that was the height of it. So that’s the only thing. She never had plastic surgery ever. That’s terrible stuff."

She also revealed on Instagram that she has hair extensions, and her long brunette locks look amazing as a result.

Tom was very much put in his place by Maura after making THAT comment...

Who is Maura Higgins dating and does she have a boyfriend?

Maura is rumoured to be dating Pete Wicks and while they've given a fair few hints that it's true nothing serious between them has been confirmed.

However, talking on Married at First Sight expert Paul C Brunson's podcast 'We Need to Talk' Maura revealed she 'adores' Pete. "We met very soon after me coming off the show [Love Island] and we just instantly clicked," Maura began.

"Our humour is the same. It's like that sick, dark humour. It's very abusive. We abuse each other. Very nasty, it's hilarious.

"We just get on very very well, very very well, I adore him. He's amazing."

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have been spotted together a few times. Picture: Getty

Who is Maura Higgin's ex boyfriend?

Maura split from Curtis Pritchard within months of them leaving Love Island together and later went on to date fellow Love Island star Chris Taylor.

Maura and Chris decided they worked better as friends and called things off in May 2021.

At the start of 2024, Maura soft launched her relationship with stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton who’s worked on some huge Hollywood films. However in March it was revealed by a tabloid source that their relationship was over.

They said: "It was really fun for a while but they're different people. It's over between them."

What season of Love Island was Maura Higgins on?

Maura was on one of the most iconic Love Island seasons to date appearing on the show in 2019 for the fifth series.

That year saw Amber Gill come first with Greg O'Shea and Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury come second as that year's runners up.

Muara Higgins found fame on Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV2

Where is Maura Higgins from?

It's obvious that Maura's strong Irish accent catches everyone's attention when she's speaking. She's from Longford in Ireland, but now she lives in Essex.

In an Instagram Q&A she said she moved there when she was training for Dancing On Ice and just "never moved out".

What is Maura Higgin's Instagram?

You can find Maura @maurahiggins on Insta where she has 3.8 million followers.

