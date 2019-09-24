Love Island's Maura Higgins Confirmed For Dancing On Ice 2020

Love Island's Maura Higgins confirmed for Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty Images/ITV

Love Island star Maura Higgins has been officially confirmed as one of the contestants for next year's Dancing On Ice on ITV.

The rumours are true... Maura Higgins will be getting her skates on and appearing as a contestant on Dancing On Ice!

The Love Island star has been announced as one of the celebrities taking part in the iconic ITV series in the new year.

She had a great summer, but how will she handle the ice? ❄️ Please welcome to the Class of 2020... @MauraHiggins! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/T1bc0Ayehq — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 24, 2019

This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby shared the news this morning, ahead of the show's launch.

Several celebrities have been rumoured to be on the line-up in recent weeks and Maura was a name that stuck out.

In the last week, the official Dancing On Ice Instagram account teased a close-up picture of one of the contestants and fans were quick to point out the mystery celebrity looked a lot like Maura.

Maura Higgins Boohoo Ambassador Event. Picture: Getty

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Extra Camp presenter Joe Swash and Coronation Street star Lisa George, who plays Beth Tinker on the soap, are among some of the other names reported to have signed up to the skating show.

Dancing On Ice will be returning to our screens on ITV after Christmas. We wonder if Maura will be getting any tips from her professional dancer boyfriend Curtis Pritchard before she takes to the ice?

