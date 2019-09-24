Love Island's Maura Higgins Confirmed For Dancing On Ice 2020

24 September 2019, 12:18 | Updated: 24 September 2019, 13:11

Love Island's Maura Higgins confirmed for Dancing On Ice
Love Island's Maura Higgins confirmed for Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty Images/ITV

Love Island star Maura Higgins has been officially confirmed as one of the contestants for next year's Dancing On Ice on ITV.

The rumours are true... Maura Higgins will be getting her skates on and appearing as a contestant on Dancing On Ice!

> Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard Is Reportedly The New Face Of Weight Watchers

The Love Island star has been announced as one of the celebrities taking part in the iconic ITV series in the new year.

This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby shared the news this morning, ahead of the show's launch.

Several celebrities have been rumoured to be on the line-up in recent weeks and Maura was a name that stuck out.

In the last week, the official Dancing On Ice Instagram account teased a close-up picture of one of the contestants and fans were quick to point out the mystery celebrity looked a lot like Maura.

Maura Higgins Boohoo Ambassador Event
Maura Higgins Boohoo Ambassador Event. Picture: Getty

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Extra Camp presenter Joe Swash and Coronation Street star Lisa George, who plays Beth Tinker on the soap, are among some of the other names reported to have signed up to the skating show.

Dancing On Ice will be returning to our screens on ITV after Christmas. We wonder if Maura will be getting any tips from her professional dancer boyfriend Curtis Pritchard before she takes to the ice?

> Get the Capital app for the latest news from this year's Love Island stars

Latest Love Island News

Maura Higgins is the latest Love Island arrival

Who Is Maura Higgins, How Old Is The Love Island Finalist And Has She Had Surgery?
Ferne McCann and Jordan Hames seeing each other & snogging in Instagram snap

Ferne McCann & Love Island's Jordan Hames Confirm Romance In PDA Instagram Post
Curtis is planning to shed two stone.

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard Is Reportedly The New Face Of Weight Watchers
Molly-Mae Hague has teamed up with Beauty Works

Molly Mae Hague Collabs With Beauty Works To Finally Share Her Hair Extension Secrets
Amber and Greg called time on their romance 5 weeks after winning Love Island.

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea Says Amber Gill 'Can Say Whatever She Wants, But ‘I Know The Truth’ Behind Split

Hot On Capital

Jessie J's first performance of a new love song had people crying

Jessie J Debuted A Love Song All About Channing Tatum & He Was In The Audience

Jessie J

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have been in a relationship since 2018

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Relationship Timeline: When Did He Break Up With Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan?

Jessie J

Ed Sheeran has designed the Blue Peter music badge

Ed Sheeran Designs Blue Peter Music Badge – Here's How You Can Get Your Hands On One

Ed Sheeran

Celebrity X Factor: Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker & More Form Love Island Supergroup

Celebrity X Factor Line-Up Announced: Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker & More Form A Love Island Supergroup
The Circle returns with new players on Tuesday 24 September

The Circle 2019 Players: The New Contestants On Season 2 – Including Zoe Ball's Son Woody
Richard Madeley has been announced for the second season of The Circle

Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley Confirmed As Surprise The Circle Contestant

More Movies & TV News

Emma Willis has been married to Matt Willis for 11 years

Who Is Emma Willis’ Husband Matt Willis, What Is The Circle Host’s Net Worth And How Old Is The Presenter?
Emma Willis will host the second series of The Circle

What Is The Circle? Channel 4's 'Big Brother' Catfish Reality Show Hosted By Emma Willis
Unbelievable is a limited series on Netflix

What Is A Netflix 'Limited Series' And What's Different About Them?
Jonathan Van Ness reveals he is HIV positive

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Praised As He Reveals He's HIV Positive
The Circle will return on Tuesday 24th September.

The Circle: Who Is Presenting The Channel 4 Show, When Is It On & How Can I Watch It? Here’s Everything We Know...