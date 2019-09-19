Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard Is Reportedly The New Face Of Weight Watchers

19 September 2019, 13:03

Curtis is planning to shed two stone.
Curtis is planning to shed two stone. Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard is apparently the new face of Weight Watchers.

Love Islander Curtis Pritchard is planning to shed two stone with the help of Weight Watchers after signing a deal with them.

The dancer revealed he put weight on during his time inside the famous villa because he didn’t exercise much.

He said at the time: "I liked to treat myself every now and again with food. I'm hoping to start training again soon. I find it good, physically and mentally. I need to sort my diet out, that’s the main thing.

"You can work out but if you don't have a meal plan with a decent diet you've got no chance. Hopefully AJ will give me some tips on getting a six-pack back."

However, he is now hoping to shed some pounds with the help of WW’s ‘healthy recipes’.

A source told a tabloid: "Curtis is delighted with the deal and can’t wait to get started on the healthy recipes.

"He wants to feel confident in his swimwear again and get a six-pack again like his brother AJ. He'd hate to be known as the bigger brother."

Curtis is still enjoying a romance with Maura Higgins and, despite them not being an official item, the pair appear to be stronger than ever.

Curtis recently took to Instagram to share a loved-up post about his Irish flam, writing: "Maura I'm here waiting for you, you're in interviews at the moment and I just want to say congratulations on all the Boohoo stuff and I can't wait to see you darling," before making a kissing gesture into the camera."

He added: "Here she is, beautiful, it's her night tonight, special night, very proud of you," before embracing in a brief peck on the lips."

Other Love Island couples still together include Molly-Mae and Tommy, Ovie and India and Jourdan and Danny.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Molly-Mae Hague has teamed up with Beauty Works

Molly Mae Hague Collabs With Beauty Works To Finally Share Her Hair Extension Secrets
Amber and Greg called time on their romance 5 weeks after winning Love Island.

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea Says Amber Gill 'Can Say Whatever She Wants, But ‘I Know The Truth’ Behind Split
Love Island urged to rethink locating winter series in South Africa

First Winter Love Island Contestant 'Revealed' As Bosses 'Urged To Relocate' Series Over Safety Fears
Callum Izzard has apparently proposed to Love Island's Georgia Steel

Georgia Steel Allegedly Engaged To Ibiza Weekender's Callum Izzard
India Reynolds wasn't able to attend Ovie Soko's ASOS launch

Why India Reynolds Couldn’t Be At Ovie Soko’s ASOS Launch – As Love Island Couple Spark Split Concerns Again

Hot On Capital

Strictly Come Dancing 2019's line-up has been revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Line-Up: All The Contestants Joining BBC Series This Year
Jesy Nelson's Instgram has become a positive place since her documentary aired

Jesy Nelson's Instagram Is An Outpouring Of Love & Positivity & We're 100% Here For It

Little Mix

Jesy Nelson was comforted by her Little Mix bandmates as they sang 'The Cure'

Jesy Nelson Comforted By Little Mix Bandmates As She Breaks Down Singing ‘The Cure’

Little Mix

Taylor with her girl squad in 2015.

Taylor Swift Says 'Girl Squad' Backlash Hit Her ‘Like A Ton Of Bricks’

Taylor Swift

Liam Payne feels comfortable stripping off.

Liam Payne Discusses Body Confidence After Another Naked Snap Goes Viral

One Direction

There's a pretty big clue Taylor will be playing Glastonbury 2020

The Huge Clue Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Tour Is Headed To Glastonbury 2020

Taylor Swift

More Movies & TV News

Emma Willis will host the second series of The Circle

What Is The Circle? Channel 4's 'Big Brother' Catfish Reality Show Hosted By Emma Willis
Dove Cameron's Draw My Story with Capital

WATCH: Dove Cameron’s Terrifying Story From The Final Day Of Filming Descendants
The Circle application

The Circle: How Do I Apply For The Channel 4 Series?

The Circle is back on 24 September

A First Look Inside The Circle 2019 Apartment Block As It Returns To Channel 4
Emma Willis has been married to Matt Willis for 11 years

Who Is Emma Willis’ Husband Matt Willis, What Is The Circle Host’s Net Worth And How Old Is The Presenter?