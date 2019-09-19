Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard Is Reportedly The New Face Of Weight Watchers
19 September 2019, 13:03
Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard is apparently the new face of Weight Watchers.
Love Islander Curtis Pritchard is planning to shed two stone with the help of Weight Watchers after signing a deal with them.
The dancer revealed he put weight on during his time inside the famous villa because he didn’t exercise much.
He said at the time: "I liked to treat myself every now and again with food. I'm hoping to start training again soon. I find it good, physically and mentally. I need to sort my diet out, that’s the main thing.
"You can work out but if you don't have a meal plan with a decent diet you've got no chance. Hopefully AJ will give me some tips on getting a six-pack back."
However, he is now hoping to shed some pounds with the help of WW’s ‘healthy recipes’.
A source told a tabloid: "Curtis is delighted with the deal and can’t wait to get started on the healthy recipes.
"He wants to feel confident in his swimwear again and get a six-pack again like his brother AJ. He'd hate to be known as the bigger brother."
Curtis is still enjoying a romance with Maura Higgins and, despite them not being an official item, the pair appear to be stronger than ever.
Curtis recently took to Instagram to share a loved-up post about his Irish flam, writing: "Maura I'm here waiting for you, you're in interviews at the moment and I just want to say congratulations on all the Boohoo stuff and I can't wait to see you darling," before making a kissing gesture into the camera."
He added: "Here she is, beautiful, it's her night tonight, special night, very proud of you," before embracing in a brief peck on the lips."
Other Love Island couples still together include Molly-Mae and Tommy, Ovie and India and Jourdan and Danny.
