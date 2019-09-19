Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard Is Reportedly The New Face Of Weight Watchers

Curtis is planning to shed two stone. Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard is apparently the new face of Weight Watchers.

Love Islander Curtis Pritchard is planning to shed two stone with the help of Weight Watchers after signing a deal with them.

The dancer revealed he put weight on during his time inside the famous villa because he didn’t exercise much.

He said at the time: "I liked to treat myself every now and again with food. I'm hoping to start training again soon. I find it good, physically and mentally. I need to sort my diet out, that’s the main thing.

"You can work out but if you don't have a meal plan with a decent diet you've got no chance. Hopefully AJ will give me some tips on getting a six-pack back."

However, he is now hoping to shed some pounds with the help of WW’s ‘healthy recipes’.

A source told a tabloid: "Curtis is delighted with the deal and can’t wait to get started on the healthy recipes.

"He wants to feel confident in his swimwear again and get a six-pack again like his brother AJ. He'd hate to be known as the bigger brother."

Curtis is still enjoying a romance with Maura Higgins and, despite them not being an official item, the pair appear to be stronger than ever.

Curtis recently took to Instagram to share a loved-up post about his Irish flam, writing: "Maura I'm here waiting for you, you're in interviews at the moment and I just want to say congratulations on all the Boohoo stuff and I can't wait to see you darling," before making a kissing gesture into the camera."

He added: "Here she is, beautiful, it's her night tonight, special night, very proud of you," before embracing in a brief peck on the lips."

Other Love Island couples still together include Molly-Mae and Tommy, Ovie and India and Jourdan and Danny.

