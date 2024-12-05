I’m A Celeb’s Tulisa reveals truth behind ‘blazing row’ with best friends

5 December 2024, 11:39 | Updated: 5 December 2024, 12:52

Tulisa has defended her friends are reported 'row'
Tulisa has defended her friends are reported 'row'. Picture: ITV/Instagram: @tulisacontostavlos

By Tiasha Debray

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024’s Tulisa Contostavlos has cleared up what really happened between her and best friends Michelle and Daniel, after reports that they had had a ‘blazing row.’

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Viewers were upset after fan-favourite Tulisa was evicted from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in the final week of the show as the third evictee. However, the events surrounding her departure raised some eyebrows as she seemed off during her exit interview with Ant and Dec.

Not only that, but the singer refused to appear on ITV’s companion show I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked hosted by Joel Dommett, Kemi Rodgers and Sam Thompson, as is the norm for evictees, and then proceeded to remove all I’m A Celeb posts off her social media.

Whilst Tulisa has now spoken out explaining her actions, new reports have stated that she also had a 'blazing row' with her best friends Michelle and Daniel over what was posted on her social media during the show.

Tulisa joined by the likes of Alan Halsall, Coleen Rooney and Danny Jones
Tulisa joined by the likes of Alan Halsall, Coleen Rooney and Danny Jones. Picture: ITV

According to the tabloids, after exiting the jungle, Tulisa had a ‘blazing row’ with her best friends Michelle and Daniel who had come to Australia to support their friend as guests of ITV and had access to her social media whilst she was on television.

The publication reported that Tulisa had taken offence to certain posts uploaded on her account, including one of the friends sharing a meal.

The ex-N-Dubz singer has now jumped on Instagram to clear up the rumours, clearly stating: “Absolutely no issue with my sis's posts…haven't argued with my best mate in over 10 years.

“We literally don't have arguments, they don't exist in our world. Only love. Same with my bro. That's what makes us so strong & my soul fam so special to me. Say what u want about me, but leave my Shelly & Dan alone pls x.”

Tulisa took to Instagram to defend her friend
Tulisa took to Instagram to defend her friend. Picture: Instagram: @tulisacontostavlos

Earlier in the week Tulisa revealed that her unusual behaviour post-jungle was down to feeling ‘overwhelmed’.

Speaking in a Reel on her Instagram, Tulisa explained: "I'm just doing a little video to clear a couple [of] things up. Just so you know, when I came out of the jungle, I felt fine first of all and then that evening my friends went to bed, I was on Instagram... and I was getting a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding - in the most positive way.

"But because it's been a bit of a while for me, I can get overwhelmed quite easily. I just started to feel overwhelmed. I thought, ‘Do you know what, I really just need to take a bit of time for me and just chill and this is all feeling just a little bit much for me at the moment.'"

Tulisa opens up after leaving I’m A Celeb

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

I'm A Celeb 2024 will end in December

When does I'm A Celeb 2024 end? When is the final?

Who's the richest star in I'm A Celeb 2024?

Who’s the richest I’m A Celeb 2024 star? From Coleen Rooney to Maura Higgins

I'm A Celebrity 2024 features some of the highest paid stars ever

How much are the I'm A Celebrity 2024 contestants getting paid?

I'm A Celeb rule means some campmates may not get paid

I'm A Celebrity's secret pay rule means some stars won't get paid

I'm A Celeb viewers furious over Celebrity Cyclone rule change

I'm A Celeb viewers furious over Celebrity Cyclone rule change

Hot On Capital

Sabrina Carpenter A Nonsense Christmas release time: Here's what time her Netflix special comes out

Sabrina Carpenter A Nonsense Christmas release time: Here's what time her Netflix special comes out
Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

Why Wicked was not allowed to use the red slippers from The Wizard of Oz

Why Wicked was not allowed to use the red slippers from The Wizard of Oz

Who is the Wicked Witch of the East in Wicked?

Who is the Wicked Witch of the East in Wicked? Here's what happens in the musical

MAFS' Polly Sellman warns viewers against online bullying

MAFS UK’s Polly's weight loss transformation in before and after pics

Marissa Bode talks about making history as the first-ever disabled Nessarose

Wicked's Marissa Bode makes history as first wheelchair user to play Nessarose

Love Island's Jess Spencer has debuted a new man

Love Island’s Jess teases new man after Ayo split and fans think it’s another Islander

Love Island

Moana 2's songwriters respond to backlash over new original songs

Moana 2's songwriters defend soundtrack after backlash to new songs

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Love Island

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift go on stage?

Taylor Swift

When will Wicked be on streaming? How to watch the Wicked movie online

When will Wicked be on streaming? How to watch the Wicked movie online

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who is playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Who auditioned to pay Glinda in the Wicked movie?

Every actress who auditioned for Glinda in the Wicked movie

Who is the Cowardly Lion in Wicked? Here's how the musical reveals his true identity

Who is the Cowardly Lion in Wicked? Here's how the musical reveals his true identity

Celebrity Cyclone is being tested

I'm A Celeb's most iconic trial set for reality spin-off show

The experts paired Polly and Adam together on MAFS UK 2024

Reason MAFS UK's Polly won't be in second reunion revealed

Zayn explains why he cancelled Newcastle show

Zayn breaks silence after cancelling Newcastle show minutes before it started

Scarlett and Jill have both won I'm a Celeb

Every I'm A Celebrity winner: Here's the full list of Kings and Queens of the jungle

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles have struck up an unusual friendship in I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb fans share their fave Richard Coles and GK Barry moments

Tulisa joined the line-up for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024

Who is Tulisa Contostavlos? Age, real name, net worth, ethnicity & more

Tulisa addresses calling her I'm A Celeb campmates "fake" after social media purge

Tulisa addresses shocking I'm A Celeb campmates diss and social media purge

Wicked's Ariana Grande explains why she uses her real name in the credits

Wicked's Ariana Grande explains why she uses her real name in the credits

Meet MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale

Facts About Adam From MAFS UK - Age, Job, Instagram, Where He's From & More

Meet MAFS bride Polly

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, weight loss transformation and more