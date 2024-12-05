I’m A Celeb’s Tulisa reveals truth behind ‘blazing row’ with best friends

Tulisa has defended her friends are reported 'row'. Picture: ITV/Instagram: @tulisacontostavlos

By Tiasha Debray

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024’s Tulisa Contostavlos has cleared up what really happened between her and best friends Michelle and Daniel, after reports that they had had a ‘blazing row.’

Viewers were upset after fan-favourite Tulisa was evicted from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in the final week of the show as the third evictee. However, the events surrounding her departure raised some eyebrows as she seemed off during her exit interview with Ant and Dec.

Not only that, but the singer refused to appear on ITV’s companion show I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked hosted by Joel Dommett, Kemi Rodgers and Sam Thompson, as is the norm for evictees, and then proceeded to remove all I’m A Celeb posts off her social media.

Whilst Tulisa has now spoken out explaining her actions, new reports have stated that she also had a 'blazing row' with her best friends Michelle and Daniel over what was posted on her social media during the show.

Tulisa joined by the likes of Alan Halsall, Coleen Rooney and Danny Jones. Picture: ITV

According to the tabloids, after exiting the jungle, Tulisa had a ‘blazing row’ with her best friends Michelle and Daniel who had come to Australia to support their friend as guests of ITV and had access to her social media whilst she was on television.

The publication reported that Tulisa had taken offence to certain posts uploaded on her account, including one of the friends sharing a meal.

The ex-N-Dubz singer has now jumped on Instagram to clear up the rumours, clearly stating: “Absolutely no issue with my sis's posts…haven't argued with my best mate in over 10 years.

“We literally don't have arguments, they don't exist in our world. Only love. Same with my bro. That's what makes us so strong & my soul fam so special to me. Say what u want about me, but leave my Shelly & Dan alone pls x.”

Tulisa took to Instagram to defend her friend. Picture: Instagram: @tulisacontostavlos

Earlier in the week Tulisa revealed that her unusual behaviour post-jungle was down to feeling ‘overwhelmed’.

Speaking in a Reel on her Instagram, Tulisa explained: "I'm just doing a little video to clear a couple [of] things up. Just so you know, when I came out of the jungle, I felt fine first of all and then that evening my friends went to bed, I was on Instagram... and I was getting a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding - in the most positive way.

"But because it's been a bit of a while for me, I can get overwhelmed quite easily. I just started to feel overwhelmed. I thought, ‘Do you know what, I really just need to take a bit of time for me and just chill and this is all feeling just a little bit much for me at the moment.'"

Tulisa opens up after leaving I’m A Celeb

