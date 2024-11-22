Who is Kemi Rodgers? Meet the I'm A Celebrity Unpacked host and Capital presenter

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked host Kemi Rodgers.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is back on our screens in a big way with celebs like Love Island's Maura Higgins, McFly's Danny Jones and N-Dubz's Tulisa.

And, when the jungle fun finishes every night, it's never truly over as ITV immediately air the follow up show I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked hosted by 2023 jungle King Sam Thompson, 2016 runner up Joel Dommett and Capital's own Kemi Rodgers.

In September 2023, Kemi joined the Capital family as a weekend presenter and, when Sian Welby went on baby leave in the summer of 2024, she stepped up as her cover on Capital Breakfast with Jordon North and Chris Stark.

Now, Kemi hosts Capital's mid-morning show (10am-1pm) but, for the next few weeks, she's down under keeping up on all that is going on in the Australian rainforest. We're here to help you get to know more about Kemi as she graces your screens nightly.

Kemi Rodgers is a host on I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked this year. Picture: Capital

Who is Kemi Rodgers?

Kemi is a presenter who is currently hosting I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked alongside Sam Thompson and Joel Dommett.

Before this major TV job, she has been best known for presenting on Capital where she hosts the mid-morning show and often interviews actors on the red carpet of premieres. However, the star has been seen on other TV shows like Big Brother: Late and Live and Morning Live.

How old is Kemi Rodgers?

Kemi is 29 years old but she turns 30 this month.

When did Kemi Rodgers join Capital Radio?

Kemi has worked on Capital's sister brands Capital Dance and Capital Xtra in the past but joined Capital in March 2022 when she began hosting the overnight shows Monday-Thursday.

In September 2023, she moved over from Capital Xtra weekends to Capital weekends 9am-12pm. Then, in the summer of 2024, she covered for Sian on Capital Breakfast. When Sian returned, Kemi started her new slot as the host of Capital's mid-morning shows.

Host Kemi Rodgers attends the "It Ends With Us" UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. Picture: Getty

Does Kemi Rodgers have Instagram?

Yes, you can find her at @kemirodgers where she shares lots of fun pics and wholesome updates of her life as a busy presenter.

