Who is Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley? How they met, their son, her disability & more

Georgia Horsley has been with Danny Jones for over 15 years. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @dannyjonesofficial

Danny Jones has spoken about his wife Georgia Horsley several times on I'm A Celebrity.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 has been a television highlight of the year. The celeb-filled lineup includes stars like Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall, Oti Mabuse, GK Barry, Barry McGuigan, Love Island’s Maura Higgins, Reverend Richard Coles and of course McFly’s Danny Jones.

As we’ve watched the campmates open up to one another on the show, Danny has been no exception, not only candidly speaking about his experiences with anxiety, but also talking about married life with his wife Georgia Horsley.

So naturally fans want to know a little more about the woman who won Danny Jones’ heart. Who is Danny’s wife Georgia Horsley? From how they met and her Miss England title, to her deafness and their son, here's what we know.

Georgia Horsley and Danny Jones met in 2009. Picture: Getty

Who is Georgia Horsley?

Georgia Horsley is a former model and influencer married to McFly's Danny Jones. They have now been married for almost 11 years, and they have been together in total for almost 15 years, tying the knot in 2013.

How old is Georgia Horsley?

Georgia was born in Malton, North Yorkshire, on 6th December 1986 which means she turned 37 years old in 2024.

Danny found Georgia’s roots attractive, which he revealed to Rev. Richard on I’m A Celeb saying: “I found out she was Northern and I was like ‘Oh my god! You’re Northern! I’ve been looking for a Northern girl!”

Danny Jones' wife Georgia is finding life 'stressful' while he's on I'm A Celeb

Does Georgia Horsley have any children?

Danny and Georgia and had their first child, Cooper Alf Jones, who is now six years old, in 2018.

Speaking to HELLO! Danny revealed how becoming a father helped his perspective when it came to judging The Voice Kids UK.

"Having Cooper has definitely made me more comfortable around the kids and the way that you talk to them, get down to their level and communicate with them has got easier I suppose. I just feel like I'm talking to Cooper."

Whilst the family are incredibly happy together, both Danny and Georgia have revealed how having a child had put a lot of strain on their marriage.

Danny and Georgia had Cooper in 2018. Picture: Instagram: @dannyjonesofficial

Danny revealed: "Even though you love this little human in your life, you have to love being a couple still and having time together. Me and Georgia have been trying to go out on a date night for the past 18 months, which is crazy.”

Georgia has also opened up about how it became an issue being left at home with Cooper whilst Danny was off filming for The Voice and it caused some resentment to build in their marriage.

“Before, when Danny joined The Voice Kids, it was straight after I'd had Cooper. I'd given birth five days before and he had to go back to work, so I was left home alone," Georgia said as reported by Birmingham Live.

"It's something we had to relearn after having a baby - it's just constant resentment at the other partner for not doing enough, even though they are. But in the end, it all comes together if you keep talking to each other."

Cooper Jones is currently six years old. Picture: instagram: @dannyjonesofficial

Danny pursued Georgia for almost a year. Picture: Instagram: @dannyjonesofficial

How did Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley meet?

Danny met his wife Georgia back in 2009 at a Miss London event and from the sounds of things it, surprisingly, wasn’t love at first sight. Speaking on the ‘Never Have I Ever’ podcast, Georgia revealed that Danny had to work at it to win her over.

"He was a bit of a d--k, and I didn’t really like him,” she revealed to the hosts. "He tried for a year… I do like to drop that into conversation every now and again. He wanted me for a year.”

Danny revealed on I'm A Celeb that he had almost given up hope after asking Georgia out multiple times and it wasn't until 11 months later that Georgia flipped the script and asked him out instead.

Danny Jones reveals how he met his wife

On the podcast, Georgia revealed that she still had her hesitations: “I was totally chilled when we went on the date… I didn't really want to. My mum went, 'Oh darling, what have you got to lose? Go on, go and enjoy yourself.'"

Georgia said that she had her reasons to be sceptical about Danny’s intentions, but eventually, she caved.

"I treated him mean, kept him keen - without realising. I didn't know I was doing that."

The rest is history and by 2013, Danny knew Georgia was the one for him and he proposed during a holiday they took to Cyprus.

Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley dated for five years before getting married. Picture: Getty

Where was Danny and Georgia’s wedding?

Danny and Georgia’s wedding took place in Malton, Yorkshire at St Mary’s Priory Church in Georgia’s hometown.

After dating for five years, Danny waited for Georgia at the end of the aisle alongside his six groomsmen who included McFly bandmates Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter.

As expected with a rockstar’s wedding, the guest list was star-studded. Ellie Goulding, who was dating Dougie at the time, performed ‘How Long Will I Love You?’ for Danny and Georgia’s first dance.

McBusted's own James Bourne, Matt Willis, TOWIE's Mario Falcone and Olympic boxer Luke Campbell were also in attendance.

Danny spoke to HELLO! about what it was like seeing Georgia walk down the aisle in her wedding dress: "When I saw Georgia, I couldn't really take it... My legs shook. It was the most amazing view I've ever seen."

McBusted performed at the end of the evening but it may not have been Danny’s finest performance because as he confesses to the publication, he "was a bit drunk".

Is Georgia Horsley deaf?

Yes, Georgia Horsley is deaf in her right ear. According to HELLO!, Georgia was admitted to the hospital at the age of two for meningitis and when she was discharged, medical professionals assumed she had fully recovered.

However that was not the case, and it wasn’t until years later during a check-up by a school nurse that they discovered her deafness in her right ear.

"At school, it was sometimes difficult. You don't want anything that makes you different but when I struggled to hear I'd get put to the front of the class and I would ask a lot of questions because I hadn't heard everything,” Georgia shared.

"There was one girl who would call me 'stupid' because I kept asking questions. But I did have a great group of friends and they’d stick up for me.”

For a number of years Georgia kept her condition hidden but later in her career she took advantage of her influence to support people with the disability she shares.

Georgia Horsley is deaf in her right ear. Picture: Getty

Did Georgia Horsley win Miss England?

Yes, in 2007 Georgia Horsley won Miss England at just 21 years of age. Up until that moment, the blonde was aiming for a career as a make-up artist, but the competition changed her life forever. Georgia went on to enter Miss World and managed to become one of the 18 finalists in China.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, she said: "I have never regretted entering Miss England, in fact, I think it was one of the best things I have ever done... Not only did I have an amazing time, but it really opened a lot of doors for me."

Georgia went on to have a very successful modelling career alongside booking television adverts, magazine covers and runways. And don't forget, it was her status as ex-Miss England that placed her at the event where she met her future husband in the first place.

Georgia Horsley won Miss England in 2007. Picture: Getty

Whilst her career in modelling and pageantry influenced the course of her life, Georgia experienced the dark side of the industry too.

She revealed in an interview with NBC's Today Show, as reported by Birmingham Live, that she had been told to put on weight to achieve a more ‘womanly’ figure.

The former Miss England shockingly revealed that she had been told that the competition wanted "their girls to be more voluptuous and womanly and curvy, you know, rather than the stick-thin, size-0 models that you see around."

"I don't think I'm too thin. I'm happy with the way I am," she revealed at the time, just a young 20-year-old woman.

