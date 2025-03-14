Danny Jones issues statement apologising to wife over Maura Higgins kiss

Danny Jones issues apology to wife Georgia over 'drunken kiss' video with Maura Higgins. Picture: Getty Images

By Katie Smith

Danny Jones has broken his silence over viral video appearing to show him and Maura Higgins kissing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

McFly star Danny Jones has issued an apology to his wife Georgia Horsley after footage of him appearing to kiss Maura Higgins at the BRITs earlier this month went viral.

Breaking his silence, the I'm A Celeb winner has now directly addressed the situation in a statement published on Instagram Stories.

Danny wrote: "Hello everyone. Sorry it's taken me a while to post this but I've taken some time out to be with those closest to me."

"I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately."

He continued: "I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding and support. See you all soon, Danny."

Danny Jones issues apology to wife Georgia after Maura Higgins 'kiss' video goes viral. Picture: @dannyjonesofficial via Instagram

The video of Danny and Maura at a BRITs after-party was published by the tabloids earlier this month, appearing to show the pair leaning in for a kiss.

Danny became friends with Maura after spending time with her in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Danny has been married to former Miss England Georgia for 10 years, and they've been together for over 15. They also share a son, Cooper, who is now seven years old.

During his time on I'm A Celeb Danny moved fans to tears in a reunion with his wife and son where he was visibly emotional as Copper jumped into his arms.

Georgia Horsley has been with Danny Jones for over 15 years. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @dannyjonesofficial

As for Maura, on the show she opened up about dating former TOWIE star Pete Wicks but in February seemed to confirm things between them had ended.

On Valentine's day Maura was papped out with her friend and when the tabloids asked her where Pete was she delivered a pretty clear jibe at him, replying: "I don't know, probably cheating."

Maura has not yet addressed the viral video of her and Danny.

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.