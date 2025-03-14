Danny Jones issues statement apologising to wife over Maura Higgins kiss

14 March 2025, 18:22 | Updated: 14 March 2025, 18:34

Danny Jones issues apology to wife Georgia over 'drunken kiss' video with Maura Higgins
Danny Jones issues apology to wife Georgia over 'drunken kiss' video with Maura Higgins. Picture: Getty Images

By Katie Smith

Danny Jones has broken his silence over viral video appearing to show him and Maura Higgins kissing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

McFly star Danny Jones has issued an apology to his wife Georgia Horsley after footage of him appearing to kiss Maura Higgins at the BRITs earlier this month went viral.

Breaking his silence, the I'm A Celeb winner has now directly addressed the situation in a statement published on Instagram Stories.

Danny wrote: "Hello everyone. Sorry it's taken me a while to post this but I've taken some time out to be with those closest to me."

"I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately."

He continued: "I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding and support. See you all soon, Danny."

Danny Jones issues apology to wife Georgia after Maura Higgins 'kiss' video goes viral
Danny Jones issues apology to wife Georgia after Maura Higgins 'kiss' video goes viral. Picture: @dannyjonesofficial via Instagram

The video of Danny and Maura at a BRITs after-party was published by the tabloids earlier this month, appearing to show the pair leaning in for a kiss.

Danny became friends with Maura after spending time with her in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Danny has been married to former Miss England Georgia for 10 years, and they've been together for over 15. They also share a son, Cooper, who is now seven years old.

During his time on I'm A Celeb Danny moved fans to tears in a reunion with his wife and son where he was visibly emotional as Copper jumped into his arms.

Georgia Horsley has been with Danny Jones for over 15 years
Georgia Horsley has been with Danny Jones for over 15 years. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @dannyjonesofficial

As for Maura, on the show she opened up about dating former TOWIE star Pete Wicks but in February seemed to confirm things between them had ended.

On Valentine's day Maura was papped out with her friend and when the tabloids asked her where Pete was she delivered a pretty clear jibe at him, replying: "I don't know, probably cheating."

Maura has not yet addressed the viral video of her and Danny.

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Jacqui from MAFS Australia 2025 responded to 'fake crying' allegations.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui responds after fans accuse her of ‘fake crying’

TV & Film

Love Island's Curtis has challenged Ekin-Su's ex Davide to a boxing match

Love Island's Curtis has challenged Ekin-Su's ex Davide to a boxing match

Love Island

Ekin-Su and Davide became popular with viewers because of their unconventional chemistry

Why did Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide split?

The sequel to Freaky Friday 2 has been confirmed by actress Lindsay Lohan

All about Freaky Friday 2: The 2025 film's release date, trailer, plot, cast and more

TV & Film

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Love Island

What you don't know about the Love Island prize money

Love Island winners reveal truth about £50k prize money

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Exclusive
Kate Hudson turned down the role of Andy in The Devil Wears Prada

Kate Hudson confirms she turned down major Devil Wears Prada role

TV & Film

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits