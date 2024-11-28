I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley breaks down in emotional video

Georgia Horsley breaks down in emotional video. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley makes a desperate plea as she breaks down about solo parenting while he's on I'm A Celebrity.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has been on for just over two weeks now and, while the celebrity campmates are starting to struggle without their families, their families are struggling without them too.

Along with co-stars like Coleen Rooney, Oti Mabuse and Alan Halsall, who are also parents, Danny Jones has been missing his son Cooper. It was adorably revealed by his wife that he has a special signal he does for his son during the live portion of the show as a way of communicating with him, similar to GK Barry's secret nod to her girlfriend.

Back home, his wife Georgia Horsley has now spoken about how hard she's finding things without Danny being home in an emotional video.

Danny Jones with his wife and son. Picture: Instagram

In a video posted to her Instagram, Georgia broke down in tears saying: "So I'm a bit of an emotional one today, I think it's just been bubbling.

"Obviously house moves on its own is stressful and then working at the same time, solo parenting and having a husband in a jungle."

Georgia and Danny welcomed their seven-year-old son Cooper in 2018. While Danny's in the jungle she has been sharing adorable videos of Cooper watching his dad in the jungle.

She went on: "I think today it's just kind of come to a head and the last thing I want to do is not be my authentic self which is what my Instagram is.

Danny Jones' wife Georgia is finding life 'stressful' while he's on I'm A Celeb

"I show real life, I show who I am, I show ups and downs and highs and lows so that you guys feel less lonely with anything that you might be struggling with.

"So I'm just having a bit of a wobbly and I'm just a bit tired and just making sure I'm looking after everyone and making everyone happy."

Georgia went on to implore viewers to keep Danny in I'm A Celeb, saying: "Keep voting for Danny to do trials, vote for him to win because we are so proud of him and he needs to stay in for as long as possible. We will be going out their and supporting him."

Georgia Horsley said: "Vote for him to win because we are so proud of him.". Picture: Getty

As the campmates gear up to the first eviction of the show, Georgia revealed Danny's mum is in Australia to meet him should he leave the show.

"But I will continue to show up on here as my authentic self, thank you so much for all the support for Danny so far, it doesn't go unnoticed," she concluded.

