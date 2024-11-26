I'm A Celeb star appears to shade Maura Higgins fuelling feud rumours

26 November 2024, 14:35

Olivia Attwood has made comments some believe are a dig at Maura.
Olivia Attwood has made comments some believe are a dig at Maura. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Olivia Attwood has made comments that look to be digging at I'm A Celeb's Maura.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If it's not her ex Curtis Pritchard taking a swipe at her then it appears to be Olivia Attwood...

Maura Higgins joined this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Reverend Richard Coles but after a post Olivia shared, some think there may be a little bit of animosity between the two former Love Island stars.

Olivia was on I'm A Celeb in 2022 but had to leave early due to health reasons, since she left there's been 'will-she won't-she' return to the show chatter each year. This year Maura joined the show as the only reality TV star alongside social media whiz GK Barry and McFly's Danny Jones.

While one of the episodes aired, Olivia took to Instagram to share a post that read: "One day I'm going to write a book and some of the stuff I have managed to keep [zipped mouth emoji] on over the years.

Olivia Attwood seems to threaten releasing an exposé
Olivia Attwood seems to threaten releasing an exposé. Picture: Instagram

"It will blow your f---ing mind. You can try to hire all the same people, regurgitate my stories as your own, study the playbook, follow the recipe blah blah blah, but it will *never* taste the same. That's all," she concluded.

This comes after Maura signed to the same PR company as Olivia, Dundas Communications. While Olivia has, of course, not said she was talking about the Irish star, the comment "regurgitate my stories as your own", has many thinking it is aimed at her.

Before Olivia's statement, Maura had opened up to her campmates about going onto Love Island to get revenge on a cheating boyfriend.

Maura is currently in I'm A Celeb
Maura is currently in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Similarly, Olivia has said she went onto Love Island to get back at her now-husband Bradley Dack, who had cheated on her. In 2024 she told the MailOnline: "I wanted to get back at my ex-bad boyfriend Bradley, and it worked.

"I turned down series three initially - until I found out Brad was seeing his ex-girlfriend. I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I can't actually believe this has happened to me again. What am I actually doing?'

"Anyone who has been cheated on knows it's just the most horrible thing. Brad and I hadn't met each other's families at that point but we were dating. I was deeply shocked."

Maura and Olivia used to work together
Maura and Olivia used to work together. Picture: Instagram

Before their time on Love Island in 2017 and 2019, Olivia and Maura worked with one another as models for Monster energy and also both worked as ring girls, so they've had a very similar journey to fame.

When Maura, who celebrated her 34th birthday on I'm A Celeb, spoke about how her ex impacted her Love Island journey she said: "I went in like a bull in a china shop because I was so angry about that whole thing."

