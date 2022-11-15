Ant And Dec Hint At Olivia Attwood’s Return To I’m A Celebrity

15 November 2022, 10:13

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Attwood was forced to quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a blood test revealed she was dangerously anaemic.

It seems fans are missing Olivia Attwood on their screens after the reality star was forced to quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! just 24 hours after entering camp.

The former Love Islander revealed in a chat with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning that she left the jungle after she was rushed to A&E.

After taking a blood test, medics discovered she was dangerously anaemic, leading bosses to make the tough decision to send Olivia home amid fears her levels might drop again.

Olivia Attwood Speaks Out About Health Condition That Forced Her To Quit I’m A Celebrity

Olivia Attwood said she'd like to return to I'm A Celeb next year
Olivia Attwood said she'd like to return to I'm A Celeb next year. Picture: Getty
Olivia Attwood was in the I'm A Celeb camp for 24 hours
Olivia Attwood was in the I'm A Celeb camp for 24 hours. Picture: ITV

Following Monday night’s episode, the show’s hosts Ant and Dec took to Instagram Live to answer some fan questions, and one person, in particular, was hopeful to know if Olivia could return to do the series again next year.

The pair received a comment which read: “Can you bring Olivia back next year? We are missing a feisty female.”

Ant then responded: “That's not a bad idea! I'm going to put that to the powers that be at the end of this show and hopefully I'll have an answer sometime tomorrow.”

Ant and Dec addressed if Olivia Attwood will be returning to the jungle
Ant and Dec addressed if Olivia Attwood will be returning to the jungle. Picture: ITV
Olivia Attwood left I'm A Celeb after medics discovered she was dangerously anaemic
Olivia Attwood left I'm A Celeb after medics discovered she was dangerously anaemic. Picture: Alamy

On Monday’s episode of This Morning, Olivia addressed whether she could return to camp next year after saying she was ‘devastated’ to leave this year’s series.

“In my schedules, we’d already moved everything once,” explained Olivia, “So I’m not sure if we’d be able to do it again. I’d love to, but I’m not sure.”

Following the Essex star’s departure, two late additions arrived in camp in the form of former health secretary Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh.

I’m A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

