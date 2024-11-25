I'm A Celeb fans spot GK Barry's secret signal for girlfriend Ella Rutherford

25 November 2024, 13:33

I'm A Celeb fans spot GK Barry's secret nod to girlfriend Ella
I'm A Celeb fans spot GK Barry's secret nod to girlfriend Ella. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity fans have noticed GK Barry's secret gesture to her girlfriend Ella Rutherford.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Grace Keeling, known as GK Barry, has instantly become a fan fave and, according to reports, she and Love Island's Maura Higgins have been ITV's 'saving grace' when it comes to capturing the 16-34 year old audience this year.

GK has got stuck into jungle life and has been one of the campmates who has had to face Bushtucker trials multiple times already, although she wowed the camp when she brought back 9 out of 10 stars on her first trial.

Early on in the show the social media star opened up about recently coming out as lesbian after meeting her girlfriend Ella Rutherford. Speaking to her campmates she said: "It was by accident that I found Ella, through a mutual friend, and then I really liked her the first time I met her."

Grace only came out a lesbian to her parents this year
Grace only came out a lesbian to her parents this year. Picture: Instagram @gkbarry_

While the celebs aren't allowed any contact with the outside world while they're on the show, it's become a little tradition for them all to have special gestures that they make during the live portion of filming as a way of communicating with their friends and family back home.

For example, Danny Jones's wife Georgia Horsley confirmed he has a secret move especially for their son Cooper.

Talking on Lorraine, Georgia said: "Cooper has got a little signal that he watches out for, Danny has done it!"

She didn't confirm what the hand gesture was but I'm A Celeb detectives believe it's the pointing finger he does every time he's addressed for the Bushtucker trials.

Fans think this is Danny's signal to his son
Fans think this is Danny's signal to his son. Picture: ITV

Eagle-eyes fans of the show have now spotted Grace's little nod to girlfriend Ella back in the UK. One observant fan posted on X: "Has anyone else noticed Grace’s tiny little “E” that she holds up to can for Ella? Subtle and smart work GK Barry!"

On the show, Grace has been referring to her girlfriend by her name, Ella, which is huge for her fans who know she used to only refer to her as 'eyelashes'.

When they first started dating she said on her podcast: "I feel like I've got spring in my step. I feel like I'm glowing. It's the lesbian glow. I've got it. And yeah, that's my life update.

"I don't think I'll ever hard launch though, just because I have been scared off. There's been much trauma, many tears, but for now it's eyelashes and I can't wait."

Her reluctance to hard launch Ella was due to breaking up with her ex-boyfriend Billy Hunt not long after revealing him to the world.

GK Barry is in I'm A Celeb 2024
GK Barry is in I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: Getty

One of her fans took to X to say: "Gk Barry finally talking about Ella and not calling her eyelashes, cuteeee."

Another wrote: "It's really weird hearing GK not call Ella 'Eyelashes'."

When Grace went into the jungle Ella shared a compilation of videos of them together on TikTok with the caption: "The nation will fall in love just like I did."

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

I'm A Celeb 2024 will end in December

When does I'm A Celeb 2024 end? How long is it on for?

Jane Moore joins the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up

Who is I'm A Celeb's Jane Moore? Age, husband, children and more

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast are already sending secret signals in camp

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates secret signals to family and loved ones revealed

Who is GK Barry?

Who is GK Barry? Real name, age, famous girlfriend, career, height & more

Get to know Maura Higgins

Who is Maura Higgins? Age, where she's from, dating life, Love Island season & more

Maura Higgins revealed her ex-boyfriend led her to join Love Island

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins reveals heartbreak fuelled her Love Island journey

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

Molly-Mae's documentary is set to release on Prime Video

Molly-Mae's documentary – Release date, what it's about and all the details revealed

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked? Director reveals how she'll be included in Part 2

Is Dorothy in Wicked? Director reveals how she will be included in Part 2

Cynthia Erivo's reaction to finding out people are "holding space" for 'Defying Gravity' has gone viral

What does Holding Space for Defying Gravity mean? Viral Cynthia Erivo interview meme explained
MAFS UK's Amy has post-show cosmetic transformation

MAFS UK's Amy debuts post-show cosmetic transformation

Lana Del Rey 2025 Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Lana Del Rey 2025 Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes and UK dates so far

Bob Geldof is commemorating 40 years of Band Aid

Bob Geldof commemorates 40 years of Band Aid

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When Does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' Come Out? All The 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' Clues So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Tulisa sheds light on fake Sheikh case

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa opens up about shocking 'Fake Sheikh' scandal

JoJo Siwa divides fans after "copying" Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' with new song 'Iced Coffee'

JoJo Siwa divides fans after "copying" Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' with new song 'Iced Coffee'
Are Elphaba and Glinda gay?

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande say Elphaba and Glinda are queer

Meet the I'm A Celebrity Unpacked host and Capital presenter

Who is Kemi Rodgers? Meet the I'm A Celebrity Unpacked host and Capital presenter

Maura Higgins' relationship with Barry McGuigan's son Shane explained

Inside Maura Higgins' relationship with Barry McGuigan's son Shane

Nathan "hugely disappointed and heartbroken" by break up with Lacey

MAFS UK's Nathan breaks silence on Lacey split

Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey joined Capital Breakfast

Cynthia Erivo recalls mum’s adorable reaction to watching Wicked

I'm A Celebrity 2024 features some of the highest paid stars ever

How much are the I'm A Celebrity 2024 contestants getting paid?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 already has a clear favourite to win

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones praised by fans for candid anxiety chat

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones praised by fans for 'vulnerable' anxiety chat

Euphoria season 3 cast: Who has left the show and who's returning?

Euphoria season 3 cast: Who has left the show and who's returning?

Who is Reverend Richard Coles?

Who is Reverend Richard Coles? Age, The Communards, husband, partner & more

XO Kitty season 2: Everything we know so far

XO, Kitty season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

Cinemas ban Wicked fans from singing along during showings of the movie

Cinemas ban Wicked fans from singing along during showings of the movie