I'm A Celeb fans spot GK Barry's secret signal for girlfriend Ella Rutherford

I'm A Celeb fans spot GK Barry's secret nod to girlfriend Ella. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity fans have noticed GK Barry's secret gesture to her girlfriend Ella Rutherford.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Grace Keeling, known as GK Barry, has instantly become a fan fave and, according to reports, she and Love Island's Maura Higgins have been ITV's 'saving grace' when it comes to capturing the 16-34 year old audience this year.

GK has got stuck into jungle life and has been one of the campmates who has had to face Bushtucker trials multiple times already, although she wowed the camp when she brought back 9 out of 10 stars on her first trial.

Early on in the show the social media star opened up about recently coming out as lesbian after meeting her girlfriend Ella Rutherford. Speaking to her campmates she said: "It was by accident that I found Ella, through a mutual friend, and then I really liked her the first time I met her."

Grace only came out a lesbian to her parents this year. Picture: Instagram @gkbarry_

While the celebs aren't allowed any contact with the outside world while they're on the show, it's become a little tradition for them all to have special gestures that they make during the live portion of filming as a way of communicating with their friends and family back home.

For example, Danny Jones's wife Georgia Horsley confirmed he has a secret move especially for their son Cooper.

Talking on Lorraine, Georgia said: "Cooper has got a little signal that he watches out for, Danny has done it!"

She didn't confirm what the hand gesture was but I'm A Celeb detectives believe it's the pointing finger he does every time he's addressed for the Bushtucker trials.

Fans think this is Danny's signal to his son. Picture: ITV

Eagle-eyes fans of the show have now spotted Grace's little nod to girlfriend Ella back in the UK. One observant fan posted on X: "Has anyone else noticed Grace’s tiny little “E” that she holds up to can for Ella? Subtle and smart work GK Barry!"

Has anyone else noticed Grace’s tiny little “E” that she holds up to can for Ella? Subtle and smart work GK Barry! #ImACeleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/Zxur46ENZa — Nath (@WhatNathTweets) November 20, 2024

On the show, Grace has been referring to her girlfriend by her name, Ella, which is huge for her fans who know she used to only refer to her as 'eyelashes'.

When they first started dating she said on her podcast: "I feel like I've got spring in my step. I feel like I'm glowing. It's the lesbian glow. I've got it. And yeah, that's my life update.

"I don't think I'll ever hard launch though, just because I have been scared off. There's been much trauma, many tears, but for now it's eyelashes and I can't wait."

Her reluctance to hard launch Ella was due to breaking up with her ex-boyfriend Billy Hunt not long after revealing him to the world.

GK Barry is in I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: Getty

One of her fans took to X to say: "Gk Barry finally talking about Ella and not calling her eyelashes, cuteeee."

Another wrote: "It's really weird hearing GK not call Ella 'Eyelashes'."

When Grace went into the jungle Ella shared a compilation of videos of them together on TikTok with the caption: "The nation will fall in love just like I did."

