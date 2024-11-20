I'm A Celeb's Tulisa comes out as demisexual and explains why she's been celibate for 3 years

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa comes out as demisexual. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

N-Dubz star Tulisa opened up about her sexuality on I'm A Celebrity.

Grim challenges and rough sleeping arrangements aside, the I'm A Celebrity campmates have really taken to one another this season. The first bit of vulnerability was shown by boxing champ Barry McGuigan who bravely spoke about the death of his daughter Danika.

And now, the camp have gotten candid about their dating lives. GK Barry spoke about how she only came out as a lesbian recently after years of dating men and Tulisa Contostavlos revealed she's been celibate for 3 years as she sees herself as a demisexual.

You'll be forgiven if you've not heard that term before, but talking to Alan Halsall and Dean McCullough, Tulisa said: "I feel like I'm a bit demisexual, I feel like I need to have a really close, emotional bond with someone."

Tulisa is on I'm A celeb this year. Picture: Instagram

What does demisexual mean?

According to Cleveland clincic, "demisexuality is a sexual orientation in which a person feels sexually attracted to someone only after they've developed a close emotional bond with them. Forming a bond doesn't guarantee a person will feel a sexual attraction, but the bond is needed before sexual activity is even possible".

Talking about her sexuality on I'm A Celeb, Tulisa said: "I feel like I need to have a really close, emotional bond with someone. They don't necessarily have to be my future husband but like, [I have to feel like] I've met you for a reason.

"You can teach me things and I can teach you things, soul family energy... I need meaning and I need real depth."

Tulisa reveals she's demisexual

"I'm a slower burner, I've been celibate for three years," she revealed.

Explaining how celibacy feels to her, Tulisa explained: "I don't feel like to me there's any feeling to it, I'm not an overly sexual person. For me it's all about the connection and the emotions I feel with someone and then wanting to express my feelings for them in that way.

"The thought of literally sh------ someone, or going out and meeting someone, makes me feel physically sick."

What does being celibate mean?

If celibacy isn't being viewed in a religious sense it just means abstaining from sexual activity, usually for a long period of time or permanently. In a religious context, it is abstaining from sexual activity until you are married.

