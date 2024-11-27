Who is Tulisa's dad? Her famous dad revealed

27 November 2024, 14:38

Fans have just now realised Tulisa's father's famous past
Fans have just now realised Tulisa's father's famous past. Picture: Getty/X: @StevieVonSniper

By Tiasha Debray

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here fans are freaking out after learning that Tulisa's dad is from the famous band Mungo Jerry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tulisa’s journey on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 has been a beautiful one.

The ex-X Factor judge has opened up to the public about her private life in a really candid way. To date, she's spoken about her medical condition which led to some cosmetic procedures, her sexuality and celibacy and the intensity of her life during the 'Fake Sheikh' scandal.

Tulisa has been integral in helping the celebrity cast open up to one another. She stars alongside the likes of Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall, Oti Mabuse, McFly’s Danny Jones, GK Barry, Reverend Richard Coles and Love Island’s Maura Higgins.

After a recent episode where Tulisa spoke about her parents, fans are only now just realising how famous her father really is. So who is Tulisa’s dad, Plato Constostavlos?

Plato Contostavlos used to play for Mungo Jerry
Plato Contostavlos used to play for Mungo Jerry. Picture: X: @StevieVonSniper

Who is Tulisa’s dad?

Tulisa’s father’s name is Plato Contostavlos and he’s famous for being the keyboardist for the British rock band Mungo Jerry who saw huge success in the 1970s.

Whilst lead singer Ray Dorset stayed the frontman for the group, the remaining members constantly changed up. The band is best known for their song 'In The Summertime' which sold over two million copies and reached Number 1 on the UK charts.

Plato was reportedly part of the band in its early days along with his brother and Tulisa’s uncle, Bryan Contostavlos, who tragically passed when N Dubz were just starting out.

Fans jumped on social media after Tulisa mentioned her father on I’m A Celeb, with one jumping on X/Twitter to say: “How have I only just realized that Mungo Jerry is Tulisa’s dad?!?”

Another shocked fan tweeted: “I did not know that Tulisa Contostavlos’ dad was the keyboard player in Mungo Jerry,” whilst a third wrote: “WHAT? Tulisa's dad was in Mungo Jerry? EPIC.”

Tulisa comes from a very musical family, and her mother is no exception. Anne Byrne and her two sisters used to perform in a swing cover band that performed wartime songs like 'Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy' by the Andrews Sisters.

Mungo Jerry - In The Summertime ORIGINAL 1970

