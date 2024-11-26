Why is Tulisa exempt from some I’m A Celeb trials? Her medical condition explained

26 November 2024, 11:33

Tulisa is part of the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up
Tulisa is part of the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Tuilsa has revealed she will be exempt from certain trials on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and it's all to do with her medical condition.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 started on a slightly different note this year after production scrapped the fan-favourite Walk The Plank challenge in the first episode, which had viewers afraid for what was to come.

But with the celebrity cast line-up filled to the brim with characters such as McFly’s Danny Jones, WAG Coleen Rooney, boxer Barry McGuigan, journalist Jane Moore, singer Tulisa - not to mention latecomers Reverend Richard Coles and Love Island’s Maura Higgins - this season is now being heralded as the best one yet.

However, after a recent episode, it’s clear that Tulisa won’t be partaking in every challenge during the series and there’s a very good reason for that and it's because of a medical condition she suffers from.

Tulisa will be joined by the likes of Alan Halsall, Coleen Rooney and Danny Jones
Tulisa will be joined by the likes of Alan Halsall, Coleen Rooney and Danny Jones. Picture: ITV

During an episode of I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec revealed to the audience that both Reverend Richard and Tulisa would be ‘exempt’ from being voted to participate in the upcoming trial.

Dean McCullough ended up being voted for the trial called 'Jack and the Screamstalk'. Tulisa had already figured out the trial would include heights because of her conditon, she said it would have to be “heights” because that’s “what I’m medically exempt from.”

Tulisa will be exempt from certain challenges
Tulisa will be exempt from certain challenges. Picture: ITV

What is Tulisa's medical condition? Why is she exempt from some Bushtucker trials?

Tulisa has openly discussed her Bell's palsy diagnosis where sudden attacks can seize up her muscles causing weakness and partial paralysis.

In fact, she opened up about an episode she had at 24 that left half her face paralysed, to Olivia Attwood on her 'So Wrong It’s Right' podcast.

“When I was about 24, I had my first Bell’s Palsy attack. So I sat at home and I had a massive burst of inflammation and it went down but my whole face dropped – eye, everything.

“I couldn’t move it, my face remained like that for seven months, I didn’t go out, I just hid in the house.”

Viewers online seemed to take Tulisa’s exemption with a grain of salt because, in episode one, she was seen parachuting into Australia’s Byron Bay.

However as one fan accurate put it on X/Twitter: “Tbf she has Bell’s palsy which is dangerous to climb heights in case you get a seizure, v different to being strapped to someone in a parachute.”

When it comes to Reverend Richard’s exemption his is entirely fear-based. Whilst I’m A Celeb usually takes advantage of their celebrity’s fears, Richard’s fear-induced reaction to heights could potentially put him in danger after he admitted that he’s “frozen up with fear” in the past from simply stepping up a stepladder.

Speaking to MailOnline, he revealed: “I actually froze with fear on a stepladder the other day on the second rung up. Anything up high. So anything which means walking from a horrible rickety tightrope or something, that will be scary.”

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

I'm A Celeb 2024 will end in December

When does I'm A Celeb 2024 end? How long is it on for?

Jane Moore joins the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up

Who is I'm A Celeb's Jane Moore? Age, husband, children and more

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast are already sending secret signals in camp

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates secret signals to family and loved ones revealed

Who is GK Barry?

Who is GK Barry? Real name, age, famous girlfriend, career, height & more

I'm A Celeb fans spot GK Barry's secret nod to girlfriend Ella

I'm A Celeb fans spot GK Barry's secret signal for girlfriend Ella Rutherford

Get to know Maura Higgins

Who is Maura Higgins? Age, where she's from, dating life, Love Island season & more

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift releases $15 tickets with no view for final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver

Taylor Swift releases $15 tickets with no view for final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver

What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

Rosé 'Number One Girl' lyrics meaning explained

Rosé explains "vulnerable" meaning behind her 'Number One Girl' lyrics

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo reveals surprising reason she wore prosthetics as Elphaba

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo reveals surprising reason she wore prosthetics as Elphaba

Wicked director Jon M. Chu explains why iconic Glinda line was removed from film

Wicked director explains why they cut iconic Glinda line from the film

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel movie

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel

Lana Del Rey 2025 Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Lana Del Rey 2025 Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes and UK dates so far

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

Molly-Mae's documentary is set to release on Prime Video

Molly-Mae's documentary – Release date, what it's about and all the details revealed

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked? Director reveals how she'll be included in Part 2

Is Dorothy in Wicked? Director reveals how she will be included in Part 2

Cynthia Erivo's reaction to finding out people are "holding space" for 'Defying Gravity' has gone viral

What does Holding Space for Defying Gravity mean? Viral Cynthia Erivo interview meme explained
Maura Higgins revealed her ex-boyfriend led her to join Love Island

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins reveals heartbreak fuelled her Love Island journey

MAFS UK's Amy has post-show cosmetic transformation

MAFS UK's Amy debuts post-show cosmetic transformation

Bob Geldof is commemorating 40 years of Band Aid

Bob Geldof commemorates 40 years of Band Aid

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When Does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' Come Out? All The 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' Clues So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Tulisa sheds light on fake Sheikh case

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa opens up about shocking 'Fake Sheikh' scandal

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Are Elphaba and Glinda gay?

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande say Elphaba and Glinda are queer

Meet the I'm A Celebrity Unpacked host and Capital presenter

Who is Kemi Rodgers? Meet the I'm A Celebrity Unpacked host and Capital presenter

Maura Higgins' relationship with Barry McGuigan's son Shane explained

Inside Maura Higgins' relationship with Barry McGuigan's son Shane

Nathan "hugely disappointed and heartbroken" by break up with Lacey

MAFS UK's Nathan breaks silence on Lacey split

Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey joined Capital Breakfast

Cynthia Erivo recalls mum’s adorable reaction to watching Wicked

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones praised by fans for candid anxiety chat

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones praised by fans for 'vulnerable' anxiety chat