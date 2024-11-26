Why is Tulisa exempt from some I’m A Celeb trials? Her medical condition explained

Tulisa is part of the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Tuilsa has revealed she will be exempt from certain trials on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and it's all to do with her medical condition.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 started on a slightly different note this year after production scrapped the fan-favourite Walk The Plank challenge in the first episode, which had viewers afraid for what was to come.

But with the celebrity cast line-up filled to the brim with characters such as McFly’s Danny Jones, WAG Coleen Rooney, boxer Barry McGuigan, journalist Jane Moore, singer Tulisa - not to mention latecomers Reverend Richard Coles and Love Island’s Maura Higgins - this season is now being heralded as the best one yet.

However, after a recent episode, it’s clear that Tulisa won’t be partaking in every challenge during the series and there’s a very good reason for that and it's because of a medical condition she suffers from.

Tulisa will be joined by the likes of Alan Halsall, Coleen Rooney and Danny Jones. Picture: ITV

During an episode of I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec revealed to the audience that both Reverend Richard and Tulisa would be ‘exempt’ from being voted to participate in the upcoming trial.

Dean McCullough ended up being voted for the trial called 'Jack and the Screamstalk'. Tulisa had already figured out the trial would include heights because of her conditon, she said it would have to be “heights” because that’s “what I’m medically exempt from.”

Tulisa will be exempt from certain challenges. Picture: ITV

What is Tulisa's medical condition? Why is she exempt from some Bushtucker trials?

Tulisa has openly discussed her Bell's palsy diagnosis where sudden attacks can seize up her muscles causing weakness and partial paralysis.

In fact, she opened up about an episode she had at 24 that left half her face paralysed, to Olivia Attwood on her 'So Wrong It’s Right' podcast.

“When I was about 24, I had my first Bell’s Palsy attack. So I sat at home and I had a massive burst of inflammation and it went down but my whole face dropped – eye, everything.

“I couldn’t move it, my face remained like that for seven months, I didn’t go out, I just hid in the house.”

Tbf she has Bell’s palsy which is dangerous to climb heights in case you get a seizure, v different to being strapped to someone in a parachute — Laura Jane Walton (@Laurajanewalto1) November 24, 2024

Viewers online seemed to take Tulisa’s exemption with a grain of salt because, in episode one, she was seen parachuting into Australia’s Byron Bay.

However as one fan accurate put it on X/Twitter: “Tbf she has Bell’s palsy which is dangerous to climb heights in case you get a seizure, v different to being strapped to someone in a parachute.”

When it comes to Reverend Richard’s exemption his is entirely fear-based. Whilst I’m A Celeb usually takes advantage of their celebrity’s fears, Richard’s fear-induced reaction to heights could potentially put him in danger after he admitted that he’s “frozen up with fear” in the past from simply stepping up a stepladder.

Speaking to MailOnline, he revealed: “I actually froze with fear on a stepladder the other day on the second rung up. Anything up high. So anything which means walking from a horrible rickety tightrope or something, that will be scary.”

