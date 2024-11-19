Who was Barry McGuigan's daughter? I'm A Celeb star opens up about Danika's cancer battle

19 November 2024, 17:13

I'm A Celeb's Barry opened up about her cancer battle
I'm A Celeb's Barry opened up about her cancer battle. Picture: Alamy / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celeb's Barry McGuigan stole the heart of the nation when he opened up about loosing his daughter Danika to cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

*Content warning: This page talks about death and cancer*

By day two of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! the celeb campmates were already opening up to one another, with Coleen Rooney spilling on the Wagatha Christie saga and featherweight champion boxer Barry McGuigan, 63, getting chocked up as he spoke about his late daughter Danika McGuigan.

The conversation was sparked when the campmates broached the topic of religion and church. "I used to go to church a lot but after my daughter… you know, not so much," Barry admitted.

As Barry started to get upset while talking about his daughter, he apologised for his tears but N-Dubz star Tulisa stopped him, saying: "There are no rules to grieving Barry, it's a reflection of your love, the extent that you're holding onto a memory.

"It doesn't mean you're weak, it means 'this is how much I loved my daughter'."

What happened to Barry McGuigan's daughter Danika?

Barry McGuigan breaks down over loss of daughter on I'm A Celeb

What cancer type did Danika McGuigan have?

Aged just 33 years old, Barry's daughter Danika passed away five weeks after she was diagnosed with bowl cancer. When she was 11 years old she had been diagnosed with leukemia (a type of blood cancer) and managed to fight it off after two years of chemotherapy.

"I was making the movie The Boxer with Daniel Day Lewis, three weeks from the end I had to leave because she's been diagnosed with leukemia. They thought she was going to get better but she did, she fought back and she won it," Barry told his campmates.

Going on to talk about how she was diagnosed with a different form of cancer later on in life, Barry broke down.

Danika McGuigan and her dad Barry in 2008
Danika McGuigan and her dad Barry in 2008. Picture: Alamy

Danika was an actress and had stared in a film called Wildfire, however it premiered the year after she passed in 2020. "She never even got to see the opening of it," Barry told Jane Moore and Danny Jones.

The reaction to Barry opening up on the show has been full of love and admiration. "Barry is already my winner….," one viewer wrote on X.

"We have to protect Barry at all costs," another wrote with someone else saying: "Protect barry at all costs, older men being vulnerable on national tv is so important."

Around the camp he had the full support of everyone. The conversation triggered emotions for Coleen who lost her sister Rosie, 14, to Rett syndrome, which she was born with.

Danny Jones gave Barry McGuigan a big hug
Danny Jones gave Barry McGuigan a big hug. Picture: ITV

Does Barry McGuigan have other children?

Yes, Barry and his wife Sandra McGuigan have three other children: Shane McGuigan, Jake McGuigan and Blane McGuigan.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Tommy Fury reveals why he dropped out of I'm A Celeb

Reason Tommy Fury dropped out of I'm A Celeb revealed

Barry McGuigan joins the line up for I'm A Celeb 2024

Who is Barry McGuigan? Age, job, wife, boxing world title & more

Oti Mabuse joins the cast of I'm A Celeb 2024

Who is Oti Mabuse? Age, husband, daughter, dance partners & more

Line up for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb

Meet the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2024 line up

Is Maura Higgins joining the cast of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Is Maura Higgins going into I'm A Celebrity 2024? The rumours explained

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures and surgery

Hot On Capital

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams Eras Tour setlist: Every song she performs opening for Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour start times: What time does Billie go on stage?

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour start times: What time does Billie go on stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise cover Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

Sabrina Carpenter fans defend spicy 'Bed Chem' peformance after criticism mounts on social media

Sabrina Carpenter fans defend spicy 'Bed Chem' outro after Short n' Sweet tour criticism

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Jonathan Bailey confirms he'll return to Bridgerton in future seasons

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey confirms he's not leaving Bridgerton

MAFS UK's Amy confirms feud with Polly

MAFS UK's Amy confirms feud with Polly amid Adam dating rumours

All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far

All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far including new Midnights version

Cynthia Erivo explains why it was important for Elphaba to have micro braids in the movie

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why it was important for Elphaba to have micro braids

Why was JJ killed off in Outer Banks season 4? How his death sets up season 5

Why was JJ killed off in Outer Banks? How his death sets up season 5

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

One Direction's This Is Us is returning to cinemas

One Direction's This Is Us is returning to cinemas in memory of Liam Payne

Get to know Maura Higgins

Who is Maura Higgins? Age, who she's dating, her season of Love Island & more

Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco explains why he doesn't shower everyday

Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco explains why he doesn't shower everyday

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

Why MAFS UK's Sacha and Ross split

Why did MAFS UK's Sacha and Ross' split? Their shock breakup revealed

MAFS UK's Sacha breaks silence on Ross split

MAFS UK's Sacha breaks silence on Ross split as he hard launches new girlfriend

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Who is GK Barry?

Who is GK Barry? Real name, age, famous girlfriend, career, height & more

Tulisa joined the line-up for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024

Who is Tulisa Contostavlos? Age, real name, net worth, ethnicity & more

Wicked fans left amazed after Ariana Grande confirms correct 'Popular' lyrics

Wicked's Ariana Grande points out 'Popular' lyric mistake after error goes viral

First look at I'm A Celeb episode one

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones and Tulisa set for drinking trial in first look at episode one

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina reveal show bosses blocked their festival trip

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina reveal show bosses blocked their festival trip

MAFS fans are convinced Adam and Amy are now together

Are MAFS UK’s Amy and Adam dating?