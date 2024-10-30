Maura Higgins addresses Pete Wicks romance rumours for the first time

30 October 2024, 14:09

Maura Higgins breaks silence on relationship with Pete Wicks
Maura Higgins breaks silence on relationship with Pete Wicks. Picture: Getty/We Need To Talk with Paul C. Brunson

By Tiasha Debray

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks have been linked since the first half of 2024, but are they dating or not? Maura has spoken out for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maura Higginscareer began and then skyrocketed after her appearance in 2019’s season of Love Island UK where she met and dated fellow islander Curtis Pritchard.

Since then Maura’s never stepped out of the limelight as she developed a name for herself in the media industry, currently hosting Love Island US’s Aftersun companion series.

But with fame comes public interest and Maura’s love life since Curtis has always been a point of interest to her fans, but none more than her current rumoured boyfriend, TOWIE’s own Pete Wicks.

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have stirred romance rumours since the first half of 2024
Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have stirred romance rumours since the first half of 2024. Picture: Getty

But are the pair dating? Are they just friends? Maura has spoken out for the first time since the rumours began back in August 2024 during her poignant interview with Married At First Sight expert Paul C Brunson on his podcast, 'We Need To Talk.'

When asked if she and Pete 'were a thing', Maura responded: "We just get on very, very well. I adore him, he's an amazing person... Do you know what's so weird? We met very soon after me coming off Love Island and we just instantly clicked."

So what does that mean? Are they friends or lovers? Maura seemed to be intentionally keeping things vague as she went on to explain: "Our humour is the same. It's like that sick, dark humour. It's very abusive. We abuse each other. Very nasty, it's hilarious."

Maura appeared on Paul C Brunson's podcast in 2024
Maura appeared on Paul C Brunson's podcast in 2024. Picture: We Need To Talk

Maura doesn't seem to be ready to put a label on anything she may or may not have with Pete just yet, despite there being chemistry between them, but she spoke to Paul about her past dating experience and how it’s shaped her in the present.

"I've not had a great track record in relationships. I just feel like apart from my best friend, every guy has just let me down. I expect to be let down and you can never be in a healthy relationship if I'm expecting that."

Whether or not she’s referring to her highly publicised relationship with Curtis is not clear, however the only reason the Love Island pair ever gave for their split was ‘hectic schedules.’

Maura Higgins guest hosted on Love Island Games 2023
Maura Higgins guest hosted on Love Island Games 2023. Picture: Getty

Her rumoured romance with Pete is still exactly that, rumours, because whilst the pair were photographed kissing in a pub earlier this month, the reality star was also seen getting cosy in the latter half of October with Strictly Come Dancing dancer Kai Widdrington at the Pride of Britain Awards.

So unfortunately, we’re back to where we started as Maura’s lips are sealed on the seriousness of her relationship with Pete.

Read more reality TV news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Wizards of Waverly Place fans think David Henrie just shaded Dan Benson's career in new interview

Wizards of Waverly Place fans think David Henrie just shaded Dan Benson's career in viral video

TV & Film

MAFS Kieran addresses dating rumours

MAFS UK's Kieran finally addresses Sacha and Polly dating rumours

TV & Film

Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie blocks Dan Benson following reboot criticism

Wizards of Waverly Place’s Dan Benson blocked by David Henrie after criticising reboot

TV & Film

Inside the lyrics of Lady Gaga's 'Disease'

Lady Gaga explains personal 'Disease' lyrics and music video meaning

Molly-Mae opens up about daughter Bambi's attachment issues

Molly-Mae opens up about anxiety of daughter Bambi's attachment issues

MAFS UK's Kieran hits back at backlash for Kristina comments

MAFS UK's Kieran hits back at backlash for Kristina comments

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits