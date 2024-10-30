Maura Higgins addresses Pete Wicks romance rumours for the first time

Maura Higgins breaks silence on relationship with Pete Wicks. Picture: Getty/We Need To Talk with Paul C. Brunson

By Tiasha Debray

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks have been linked since the first half of 2024, but are they dating or not? Maura has spoken out for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maura Higgins’ career began and then skyrocketed after her appearance in 2019’s season of Love Island UK where she met and dated fellow islander Curtis Pritchard.

Since then Maura’s never stepped out of the limelight as she developed a name for herself in the media industry, currently hosting Love Island US’s Aftersun companion series.

But with fame comes public interest and Maura’s love life since Curtis has always been a point of interest to her fans, but none more than her current rumoured boyfriend, TOWIE’s own Pete Wicks.

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have stirred romance rumours since the first half of 2024. Picture: Getty

But are the pair dating? Are they just friends? Maura has spoken out for the first time since the rumours began back in August 2024 during her poignant interview with Married At First Sight expert Paul C Brunson on his podcast, 'We Need To Talk.'

When asked if she and Pete 'were a thing', Maura responded: "We just get on very, very well. I adore him, he's an amazing person... Do you know what's so weird? We met very soon after me coming off Love Island and we just instantly clicked."

So what does that mean? Are they friends or lovers? Maura seemed to be intentionally keeping things vague as she went on to explain: "Our humour is the same. It's like that sick, dark humour. It's very abusive. We abuse each other. Very nasty, it's hilarious."

Maura appeared on Paul C Brunson's podcast in 2024. Picture: We Need To Talk

Maura doesn't seem to be ready to put a label on anything she may or may not have with Pete just yet, despite there being chemistry between them, but she spoke to Paul about her past dating experience and how it’s shaped her in the present.

"I've not had a great track record in relationships. I just feel like apart from my best friend, every guy has just let me down. I expect to be let down and you can never be in a healthy relationship if I'm expecting that."

Whether or not she’s referring to her highly publicised relationship with Curtis is not clear, however the only reason the Love Island pair ever gave for their split was ‘hectic schedules.’

Maura Higgins guest hosted on Love Island Games 2023. Picture: Getty

Her rumoured romance with Pete is still exactly that, rumours, because whilst the pair were photographed kissing in a pub earlier this month, the reality star was also seen getting cosy in the latter half of October with Strictly Come Dancing dancer Kai Widdrington at the Pride of Britain Awards.

So unfortunately, we’re back to where we started as Maura’s lips are sealed on the seriousness of her relationship with Pete.

Read more reality TV news here: