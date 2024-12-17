Exclusive

Maura Higgins explains why she has 'no regrets' about Pete Wicks comments on I'm A Celeb

Maura Higgins on why she doesn't regret talking about Pete Wicks on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Global / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

In a chat with Capital, Maura Higgins opened up about why she doesn't regret talking about Pete Wicks romance on I'm A Celeb.

Following a very successful stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Maura Higgins joined us to talk all things jungle.

Arriving as a late comer on the show hand-in-hand with Reverend Richard Coles, Maura found herself having to say "sorry Father" a fair few times, as kept she accidentally taking the Lord's name in vein. She told us: "I didn't realise how much I say the word, 'Jesus' or 'God' or anything like that, until I was around him and then I just found myself constantly apologising."

It wasn't just "sorry Father" that had fans cracking up, Maura had other iconic phrases like, "A for a---hole!" in her trial with Jane Moore which she told us she doesn't even remembering saying.

But aside from her hilarious one-liners, Maura ended up getting super candid with her camp and talking about more personal subjects like her love life.

In camp Maura spoke about the ex boyfriend that drove her to go on Love Island back in 2019. As well as this she ended up spilling on her blossoming romance with Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks.

She had tried to keep the relationship somewhat under wraps, but admitting at times she forgot the cameras were there the Love Island star ended up slipping up and talking about Pete on the show. When she left the show the first thing she was seen asking her manager was: "Is Pete still in Strictly?"

We asked Maura if she regretted anything she'd spoken about on the show but she told us that she doesn't, explaining: "I feel like I never really have regrets, you know and I like really do forget about the cameras.

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have been spotted together a few times. Picture: Getty

"Like I genuinely do and like I had conversations that I'm like, 'why did I... maybe I genuinely didn't think I was on camera for that'. But it's fine.

"You're trying to get to know these people on a deeper level and like honestly, if you're thinking about the cameras 24/7 you're not going to let go," she concluded.

The 2024 camp definitely saw the campmates open up to each other more than we've seen in other years. The celebs spoke about things from postnatal depression and body image to anxiety and death.

Speaking of her camp, Maura said: "I was close with everyone which was so lovely. We just all got on, it was such a really, really nice group of people. I just felt lucky to be a part of this year's cast."

Maura Higgins tells us she 'never really has regrets'. Picture: Global

This comes after Pete outed his friend and podcast host Sam Thompson on how he welcomed Maura into the family on I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked despite efforts to keep things on the down low.

While Sam and Kemi Rodgers' co-host Joel Dommett was cracking jokes on the spin off show, Sam tried to not comment because of his "loyalty" to Pete. On their podcast 'Staying Relevant', Pete joked: "Yeah until you did her exit interview and said, 'Welcome to the family.'"

