Every former Love Island star returning for 10-year anniversary special

All the former Love Island star returning for 10-year anniversary special. Picture: Alamy / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the legendary Love Island stars returning for 'Love Island: A Decade of Love'.

Can you believe it's been ten whole years of cracking on, getting texts and not putting all your eggs in one basket? While we're still trying to crack that egg analogy, Love Island have confirmed there will be an anniversary show coming for one night only.

The show is said to be 'Googlebox style' and will see islanders from the past 10 years reacting to the most iconic Love Island moments in a one-off episode called Love Island: A Decade of Love. From the OG summer series to the winter series, and even the All Stars edition, there's a whole lot of content to cover.

So far there's no official release date but ITV have confirmed the special will air on ITV2 and ITVX ahead of the brand new summer series, which returns to Mallorca this June.

Fans of the show are being treated to exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes insights, but who's going to star in Love Island: A Decade of Love? Here's the full list of returning islanders...

Gabby Allen

Gabby Allen attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards. Picture: Getty

Fresh off of news that she just split from Casey O'Gorman and three months after they won the second-ever Love Island All Stars, Gabby is returning for the episode special.

There's lots for Gabby to unpack from her time on the show. Her first season was iconic, appearing on season three alongside the likes of Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay.

But, most importantly, the story of her and Marcel Somerville, who she met on the show the first time around, is one of heartbreak and reconciliation as they reunited on All Stars 7 years after their split.

Curtis Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard was on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Getty

Debatably one of the most iconic islanders we've had, 'coffee in the morning maker' Curtis will star in the anniversary show. This comes after he left Love Island All Stars in third place with girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who he's still going strong with.

He left his first season with the iconic Maura Higgins but it's safe to say there is no love lost between them now! This will no doubt make for some juicy content as he reacts to his first time on the show. Curtis also took part in the first and only Love Island: Games.

Catherine Agbaje

Catherine Agbaje was on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Getty

Catherine is returning after being a part of the Love Island All Stars 2 lineup. On All Stars she came third with Omar Nyame but the pair split about a month after leaving the villa together.

She was first on Love Island season 10 alongside the likes of Sammy Root and Whitney Adebayo.

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer attends The BRIT Awards 2025. Picture: Getty

Dani, daughter of cockney actor Danny Dyer, was likely always destined for fame but her time on Love Island definitely aided her journey to it.

While she won the show with her now ex Jack Fincham in 2018, seven years later she's engaged to footballer Jarrod Bowen who she has twin daughters with. The mum-of-three also has a son with her ex Sammy Kimmence.

Georgia Steel

Georgia Steel will be on Love Island: A Decade of Love. Picture: Instagram

'Loyal babe' Georgia is on the line up for Love Island: A Decade of Love after first appearing in season 4.

Georgia also took part in Love Island: Games, and was on the drama packed first season of Love Island All Stars where she came fourth with Toby Aromolaran, who she later split from.

Anton Danyluk

Anton Danyluk will be on Love Island: A Decade of Love. Picture: Getty

Love Island season 5's Anton will make an appearance in the anniversary show following his stint on the first-ever Love Island All Stars.

He and Georgia Harrison placed fifth on All Stars but split shortly after leaving the villa. Anton will likely give a very candid reflection of his experience during and after Love Island as he previously opened up about going into a dark place after season 5.

Hannah Elizabeth Owens

Hannah Elizabeth Owens was on season 1 of Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Anton's bestie Hannah is also set to appear on Love Island: A Decade of Love.

Hannah was on the very first season of Love Island in 2015 - a true OG. She also took part in the first Love Island All Stars but was dumped on day 16.

Whitney Adebayo

Whitney Adebayo at the Inside Season 2 premiere. Picture: Getty

Whitney first appeared on the show on season 10 where she won runner up with her now-ex boyfriend Lochan Nowacki.

Whitney and Lochan only recently split after two years of dating, so the breakup will be fresh for her as she appears on this anniversary special.

Montana Brown

Montana Brown attends the "MobLand" Global Premiere. Picture: Getty

Montana first appeared on Love Island back in 2018 for season three and will feature in the anniversary show.

Since her time on the show, Montana has become a mum-of-two and has set up a successful hotel business with her partner Mark O'Connor.

Cara Delahoyde-Massey and Nathan Massey

Nathan Massey, Cara Delahoyde-Massey, Freddie George Delahoyde-Massey, Delilah Delahoyde-Massey. Picture: Getty

Of course the anniversary special will also be shining a light on Love Island successes and one couple who are an example of that is Cara and Nathan.

After meeting on season two and winning the show, nine years ago, the pair have gone on to get married and have two children together.

For them, Love Island found them their forever person. However, it hasn't been a smooth journey for the pair so they'll likely give some insightful reflections during the anniversary special.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Liam Reardon and Millie Court attend the British Podcast Awards. Picture: Getty

Season seven winners Millie and Liam are another example of Love Island success.

After winning the show in 2021, they did have a brief period where they split but they're back together and going strong.

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan attend "The Amateur" European Premiere. Picture: Getty

Kai and Sanam won Love Island season eight and are just weeks away from their wedding!

In 2024, Kai popped the question after two years of dating. To this day, Kai and Sanam remain a fan favourite couple.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack attend the MOBO Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

Finally, Love Island power couple Indiyah and Dami will be returning for the 10 year anniversary special.

The pair came third on season 8 and have gone from strength-to-strength since leaving the villa, but, even they had Casa Amor drama, so it'll be interesting to see those old wounds reopen.

As well as the listed names, ITV have said there will be "more" ex-islanders making a cameo so we'll update this page if they reveal anymore names.

