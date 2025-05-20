Love Island's Samie Elishi breaks silence on Sam Thompson paparazzi pics

Love Island's Samie Eilishi has addressed being papped kissing Sam Thompson earlier this month.

The world of Love Island was shook at the start of May when Samie Elishi and former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson sparked dating rumours after being papped together.

It came after Sam's shock split from former Love Island star Zara McDermott and not long after Samie had appeared on Love Island All Stars. The pair were photographed sharing a kiss on the streets of London together after making an appearance at Olivia Attwood's birthday party.

Samie, who was wearing a brown mini dress and leopard print slingback heels when they were caught in the act, has now addressed the moment with a smart remark.

Taking to Instagram to share some recent life highlights in a photo dump, Samie said: "Some monthly moments & messies. Tip - if you’re gonna get [camera emoji] make sure the pins look good xxx"

She ended the photo carousel with a zoomed in section of her and Sam's paparazzi shot, showing her perfectly bronzed legs.

While this was the first time she spoke out about the kissing pictures, she has spoken about her relationship with Sam, telling podcast host Chloe Smith that there's "no bad stuff" yet.

On the 'We Talk To The Dead' podcast, Chloe asked Samie: "Obviously, you don’t have to talk about it too much but the guy you’re currently speaking to, do you have that gut feeling? Like do you think it’s gonna be really good?”

She replied: "There’s been no bad stuff at the minute. So yeah, I suppose it is all positive right now. It’s early days."

Sam has addressed the paparazzi pictures too, joking that it looked like they set it up on his podcast 'Staying Relevant' with Pete Wicks.

"I stupidly looked at some comment and it was like, 'ah calling the paps on themselves', and do you know what the f------ worse thing is? It does look like that," Sam started.

"Because they've long lensed it from wherever the hell they've been and it does just look like we just stepped outside in front of a bunch of f------ photographers and gone, 'here you guys goes, me and this girls we're gonna have a kiss.'"

He added that they'd actually taken extra precautions to avoid being seen and had left the party via the back entrance.

