Love Island's Samie Elishi breaks silence on Sam Thompson paparazzi pics

20 May 2025, 11:50

Love Island's Samie Elishi breaks silence on Sam Thompson paparazzi pics
Love Island's Samie Elishi breaks silence on Sam Thompson paparazzi pics. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Samie Eilishi has addressed being papped kissing Sam Thompson earlier this month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The world of Love Island was shook at the start of May when Samie Elishi and former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson sparked dating rumours after being papped together.

It came after Sam's shock split from former Love Island star Zara McDermott and not long after Samie had appeared on Love Island All Stars. The pair were photographed sharing a kiss on the streets of London together after making an appearance at Olivia Attwood's birthday party.

Samie, who was wearing a brown mini dress and leopard print slingback heels when they were caught in the act, has now addressed the moment with a smart remark.

Samie on All Stars
Samie on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Taking to Instagram to share some recent life highlights in a photo dump, Samie said: "Some monthly moments & messies. Tip - if you’re gonna get [camera emoji] make sure the pins look good xxx"

She ended the photo carousel with a zoomed in section of her and Sam's paparazzi shot, showing her perfectly bronzed legs.

While this was the first time she spoke out about the kissing pictures, she has spoken about her relationship with Sam, telling podcast host Chloe Smith that there's "no bad stuff" yet.

On the 'We Talk To The Dead' podcast, Chloe asked Samie: "Obviously, you don’t have to talk about it too much but the guy you’re currently speaking to, do you have that gut feeling? Like do you think it’s gonna be really good?”

She replied: "There’s been no bad stuff at the minute. So yeah, I suppose it is all positive right now. It’s early days."

Sam has addressed the paparazzi pictures too, joking that it looked like they set it up on his podcast 'Staying Relevant' with Pete Wicks.

"I stupidly looked at some comment and it was like, 'ah calling the paps on themselves', and do you know what the f------ worse thing is? It does look like that," Sam started.

"Because they've long lensed it from wherever the hell they've been and it does just look like we just stepped outside in front of a bunch of f------ photographers and gone, 'here you guys goes, me and this girls we're gonna have a kiss.'"

He added that they'd actually taken extra precautions to avoid being seen and had left the party via the back entrance.

Read more reality TV news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

All the former Love Island star returning for 10-year anniversary special

Every former Love Island star returning for 10-year anniversary special

Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship amid cheating allegations and split rumours

Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship after cheating allegations

Love Island's Gabby Allen breaks silence after shock Casey O'Gorman split

Love Island's Gabby Allen breaks silence after shock Casey O'Gorman split

Love Island returns this summer

When does Love Island 2025 start?

Hot On Capital

Lilo & Stitch early reviews hail the film as the best live-action Disney so far

Lilo & Stitch hailed as 'best Disney live-action remake yet' in early reviews

Katy Perry stops concert to 'call out' fan for messaging her husband Orlando Bloom behind her back

Katy Perry stops concert to 'call out' fan for messaging husband Orlando Bloom

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Here's what Taylor Swift has teased so far

Taylor Swift

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

MAFS Australia's Veronica's 'salty' reaction to Eliot's post-show fame

MAFS Australia's Veronica's 'salty' reaction to Eliot's post-show fame

Lorde criticised for "gross" comments about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's tape

Lorde criticised for "weird" comments about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's tape

The Last of Us co-creator defends changing Ellie and Joel's porch scene from the game

The Last of Us co-creator defends changing Ellie and Joel's porch scene from the game

Here's how Jesy Nelson's twin baby names aren't a tribute to Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall

Why Jesy Nelson's twin baby names aren't a tribute to Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

Jason Derulo is going on tour in the UK

Jason Derulo is touring the UK – dates, tickets and all the info you need

Jesy Nelson has become a mum

Jesy Nelson announces birth of twin daughters with Zion Foster

Why did Malta have to change their Eurovision song? The Serving Kant lyric controversy explained

Eurovision's Malta entry 'Serving' lyric controversy explained

Everything you need to know about UK's Eurovision entry Remember Monday

Eurovision's Remember Monday members, ages, The Voice UK and West End roles revealed

Has the UK ever won the Eurovision Song Contest? Here's all the past winners revealed.

Has the UK ever won the Eurovision Song Contest? Every winner revealed

What time does the Eurovision 2025 final start?

What time does Eurovision start? Schedule and running order explained

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans
MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Adrian has hit back at domestic violence allegations.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian shuts down domestic violence claims as he vows to share the ‘truth’
Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Release date, cast, plot details, trailers and news about the show

Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Release date, cast, plot details, trailers and news about the show

More Movies & TV News

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

Adrian has responded after being dropped by his PR firm.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian dropped from PR firm days after being signed

Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme

Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme

Tyson unexpectedly shaded Jamie on social media.

MAFS Australia’s Jamie shaded by 'backup' groom with brutal comment

MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul spark back together rumours

MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul spark back together rumours

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset