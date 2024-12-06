I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins shuts down body shamers with powerful message

Maura Higgins delivers powerful message before leaving I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Maura Higgins and Oti Mabuse delivered some tough truths about how women are treated in the media.

*Trigger warning: This article will cover themes of body image and eating disorders*

This year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has been filled with vulnerable and thought provoking conversations.

From Barry McGuigan opening up about loosing his daughter and Danny Jones explaining his struggles with anxiety to Tulisa speaking about her sexuality and Oti Mabuse and Danny having deep chats about postpartum depression, there's been something that every viewer can resonate with.

On Thursday night (5th December) before Maura Higgins and Barry were voted out of the jungle, Maura had a powerful conversation with Oti about body image.

Maura talks about being body shamed. Picture: ITV

Speaking in the camp, Oti candidly said: "I get so many comments about my body, 'she's fat, oh she looks...'" Relating to it, Maura said: "Babe I get that I'm fat. Then I get that I'm underweight and it's just either underweight or fat."

"I found it difficult because my weight gain wasn't my fault. It was actually me getting over a weight problem," Oti began to explain.

"Not starving myself, not being on laxatives, not smoking. We would dance all day and we wouldn't eat. My ribs were sticking out. And back in those days it was like, 'Oh she's amazing she's got a nice body'."

Talking about her body now, she said: "But this is the healthiest I've ever been."

Maura and Oti talk body shaming and fame

Reflecting on the conversation, Maura said to the Bush telegraph: "A lot of people look at people in the public eye and and think they can just throw bullets and try and put them down and they really forget that we are just human as well.

"There's so much more to women than how they look and the size they are!"

