Maura Higgins finally addresses spicy Pete Wicks paparazzi pictures

3 December 2024, 16:13

Maura Higgins has opened up about those viral paparazzi pics
Maura Higgins has opened up about those viral paparazzi pics. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Maura Higgins has opened up to GK Barry on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! about those paparazzi pictures taken of her and Pete Wicks kissing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s Maura Higgins has been in the headlines recently after speaking out and confirming her relationship with TOWIE’s Pete Wicks during her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Starring alongside a killer celebrity lineup including Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall, Oti Mabuse, McFly’s Danny Jones and Reverend Richard Coles, recently Maura opened up to GK Barry about some saucy paparazzi pics that were taken of her and Pete earlier in the year.

The pair have been spotted a number of times in each other's arms at different events including the Pride of Britain Awards which began the rumour mill. However, it was photos of the pair at London eatery Gloria’s that went viral earlier in 2024.

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks have been photographed multiple times together
Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks have been photographed multiple times together. Picture: Getty

Photos were taken of the two without their knowledge cuddling and kissing one another. Maura was seen wearing white leggings with a cigarette in her hand and Pete was dressed in all black.

The Love Island star has now mentioned the pictures on I'm A Celeb, exclaiming: “Well we’ve already been papped, tongues down each other’s necks.”

Before this chat, Maura already admitted that she had been seeing Pete before entering the jungle, but she explained that she kept it private because: "What’s the point in getting [the public] involved too soon when you just don’t know where it’s gonna go, you know?”

Maura talks about being papped with Pete Wicks

GK Barry seemed to understand Maura’s experience to an extent as she asked how Maura navigated dating, with the public so interested in her love life, to which Maura replied: “I get it in a sense because I know I was on a dating show, but it was five years ago!”

Maura has previously stated a number of times that she’s single, despite seeing Pete in the outside world. It seems the pair haven’t locked anything down yet and are still navigating what their relationship status is.

She explained to GK that when the press asks about their relationship, she responds with: “No, I'm single. People can date and not be in a relationship and take things slow.”

Maura reveals she doesn't understand the public's interest in her dating life
Maura reveals she doesn't understand the public's interest in her dating life. Picture: ITVX

The Irish star finally addressed the kissing photos, adding: "The funniest part was I had a vape in one hand and a cigarette in the other, living my best life before I'm A Celeb."

With Maura more openly talking about her relationship with Pete and him publicly wishing her well, perhaps the two will be ready to make things official, once Maura’s washed the jungle off of her.

Maura Higgins’ mum breaks silence on Pete Wicks romance

Read more about Maura Higgins here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Adam Maxted and Arabella Chi have split after five weeks

Why did Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted split after Love Island All Stars?

Arabella has been on Love Island twivc

Love Island's Arabella Chi: Age, boyfriend, pregnancy & what season she's from

Love Island's Arabella Chi's boyfriend Billy Henty

Who is Love Island's Arabella Chi's boyfriend? Meet Billy Henty

Love Island

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel movie

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel

TV & Film

Georgia Horsley has been with Danny Jones for over 15 years

Who is Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley? How they met, their son, her disability & more

Love Island’s Arabella Chi announces pregnancy

Love Island’s Arabella Chi announces pregnancy with boyfriend Billy Henty

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits