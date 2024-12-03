Maura Higgins finally addresses spicy Pete Wicks paparazzi pictures

Maura Higgins has opened up about those viral paparazzi pics. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Maura Higgins has opened up to GK Barry on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! about those paparazzi pictures taken of her and Pete Wicks kissing.

Love Island’s Maura Higgins has been in the headlines recently after speaking out and confirming her relationship with TOWIE’s Pete Wicks during her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Starring alongside a killer celebrity lineup including Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall, Oti Mabuse, McFly’s Danny Jones and Reverend Richard Coles, recently Maura opened up to GK Barry about some saucy paparazzi pics that were taken of her and Pete earlier in the year.

The pair have been spotted a number of times in each other's arms at different events including the Pride of Britain Awards which began the rumour mill. However, it was photos of the pair at London eatery Gloria’s that went viral earlier in 2024.

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks have been photographed multiple times together. Picture: Getty

Photos were taken of the two without their knowledge cuddling and kissing one another. Maura was seen wearing white leggings with a cigarette in her hand and Pete was dressed in all black.

The Love Island star has now mentioned the pictures on I'm A Celeb, exclaiming: “Well we’ve already been papped, tongues down each other’s necks.”

Before this chat, Maura already admitted that she had been seeing Pete before entering the jungle, but she explained that she kept it private because: "What’s the point in getting [the public] involved too soon when you just don’t know where it’s gonna go, you know?”

Maura talks about being papped with Pete Wicks

GK Barry seemed to understand Maura’s experience to an extent as she asked how Maura navigated dating, with the public so interested in her love life, to which Maura replied: “I get it in a sense because I know I was on a dating show, but it was five years ago!”

Maura has previously stated a number of times that she’s single, despite seeing Pete in the outside world. It seems the pair haven’t locked anything down yet and are still navigating what their relationship status is.

She explained to GK that when the press asks about their relationship, she responds with: “No, I'm single. People can date and not be in a relationship and take things slow.”

Maura reveals she doesn't understand the public's interest in her dating life. Picture: ITVX

The Irish star finally addressed the kissing photos, adding: "The funniest part was I had a vape in one hand and a cigarette in the other, living my best life before I'm A Celeb."

With Maura more openly talking about her relationship with Pete and him publicly wishing her well, perhaps the two will be ready to make things official, once Maura’s washed the jungle off of her.

