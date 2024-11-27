Who’s the richest I’m A Celeb 2024 star? From Coleen Rooney to Maura Higgins

Who's the richest star in I'm A Celeb 2024? Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 lineup has stars from all walks of life. But who's accumulated the most wealth? Who's the richest celebrity in the jungle? Here's you answer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 is the comfort show we all need as the weather gets colder, and one thing’s for sure, we’re going to be sad to see the fantastic cast go as the show ends.

The chemistry between the celebrity lineup this year has won the hearts of the nation. From Reverend Richard Coles’ unlikely friendship with GK Barry to Love Island’s Maura Higgins and McFly’s Danny Jones’ bravery in the Bushtucker trials it's been a brilliant show to follow this year.

Viewers of the reality show are always intrigued to know how much the celebs are being paid for their I'm A Celeb stint but overall, who is the richest celeb?

From Coleen Rooney to Oti Mabuse, here's who is the richest 2024 I’m A Celeb star:

Fans of I'm A Celeb have praised the casting of the 2024 celeb line up. Picture: ITV

1. Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney were childhood sweethearts. Picture: Getty

It’ll come as no surprise that Coleen Rooney comes in as number one on the rich list. The WAG has an estimated combined net worth of around £200 million with her husband Wayne Rooney, with Coleen supposedly contributing £19 million to their wealth.

Coleen’s amassed her riches from a TV career - which spans over almost two decades - plus fashion campaigns, exercise videos, multiple published books and autobiographies.

Of course her current stint on I’m A Celeb, which has reportedly paid her a massive £1.5 million to appear, will add to her mega net worth.

Alan Halsall stars in Coronation Street. Picture: Getty

Alan Halsall has earned his spot this high up on the list after 26 years at Coronation Street. His net worth is estimated to sit around £4 million and he’s earned every penny as one of the longest-running cast members on the soap, where he was cast as Tyrone Dobbs all the way back in 1998.

Alan’s reportedly earning an almost £100,000 a year salary on Corrie and he’s not shy about splashing his cash sharing pictures of his £750,000 Manchester mansion and £175,000 Mercedes-Benz SLS on social media.

Tulisa used to judge on X-Factor. Picture: Getty

Former N-Dubz star Tulisa has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry, so her position at the higher end of the list is no surprise.

Tulisa’s net worth reportedly sits between $3 to $4 million (£2,360,520.00 to £3,147,360.00), which adds up after her stint on X Factor.

According to the Irish Examiner, Tulisa received a £450,000 pay rise after her success mentoring Little Mix on the talent show.

In 2018, Tulisa won a legal case against Will.i.am for writing credits for the song ‘Scream and Shout’ and it was ruled she would receive 10 per cent of all royalties from the song.

4. Reverend Richard Coles

Reverend Richard Coles used to be in a band. Picture: Getty

Reverend Richard's has a net worth of £3.9 million according to National World.

The former vicar has had many ventures that will have contributed to his wealth from his time in the 1980s band the Communards which achieved three top ten hits, including the No. 1 record and best-selling single of 1986.

Since becoming a vicar his career has seen him on TV shows like Strictly Come Dancing and, of course, I'm A Celeb which will all attribute to his net worth.

5. Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins starred on Love Island series 5. Picture: Getty

Maura is considered one of the most successful Love Island contestants as she left the show with a reported net worth of £3.2million.

Not only has Maura stayed in the Love Island franchise with her work on Aftersun and guest hosting in the US, she’s signed some pretty big brand deals with the likes of Mermade Hair, Youth To The People, Mars The Label, Cosmetips and of course Ann Summers who she signed a £150,000-per-year deal with.

6. Melvin Odoom

Melvin Odoom is a radio presenter. Picture: Getty

Melwin’s worked on the radio since 2009 and his success on the airwaves alongside his event hosting at gigs like The Xtra Factor, The Brit Awards and Must Be the Music have helped him build an estimated £3 million fortune.

7. Danny Jones

Danny Jones joined the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up. Picture: Getty

Danny Jones’ net worth supposedly sits around £2 million after his successful career in the pop-rock band McFly.

Aside from his own band, Danny has had a successful career on television appearing as a judge on The Voice Kids and The Voice alongside bandmate Tom Fletcher.

8. Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse is a judge on Dancing on Ice. Picture: Getty

Oti Mabuse’s wealth may surprise some but the dancing queen was incredibly well paid during her time with Strictly Come Dancing, where she was reported paid up to £410,000 prior to leaving the show in 2022.

She currently stars as a judge on Dancing On Ice which has certainly contributed to her net worth of reportedly more than £1.4 million.

Outside of television, Oti has signed some huge brand deals including her collaboration with underwear brand Bravissimo.

9. GK Barry

GK Barry was recently signed as a panellist on Loose Women. Picture: Getty

GK Barry’s further down on the list simply because her net worth has not been widely reported on. However, according to The Tab, it’s estimated her net worth is at least £1,000,000 - if not more.

She boasts 3.6 million followers on TikTok and more than 400,000 subscribers on her podcast's YouTube channel, Saving Grace. Grace could easily earn over £100,000 a year from her TikTok account alone with the Creator Programme and sponsored partnerships.

In 2024, GK was signed as a regular panellist on Loose Women and reportedly after her time on I’m A Celeb her net worth is expected to surpass the millionaire point.

10. Dean McCullough

Dean McCullough presented on Gaydio. Picture: Getty

32-year-old Dean has had a successful career on the radio as well as appearing regularly on Big Brother: Late & Live which has accumulated an estimated net worth of £1 million.

11. Jane Moore

Jane Moore is also a panellist on Loose Women. Picture: Getty

Not much has been reported on Jane’s estimated net worth but she’s carved out a career for herself spanning over 43 years and currently writes for The Sunday Times and the tabloids.

Jane’s also built quite a successful TV career as a regular panellist on Loose Women, and she has guest-hosted shows like This Morning and The Wright Stuff.

12. Barry McGuigan

Barry McGuigan represented Ireland at the Olympics. Picture: Getty

Despite enjoying a very successful boxing career, which saw him bring home Olympic gold medals and a world title, Barry is at the bottom of this list due to some failed business pursuits.

The athlete was also involved in a £6 million legal battle with Carl Frampton over alleged withheld earnings and breached contracts but this was eventually settled outside of court. While no details about this have been made public the legal bills are expected to have been over £1 million.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here: