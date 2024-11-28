I'm A Celeb's Alan Halsall and Tulisa's family respond to romance speculation

28 November 2024, 14:46

Alan Halsall and Tulisa's spark romance speculation
Alan Halsall and Tulisa's spark romance speculation. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity's Alan Halsall and Tulisa Contostavlos are in the middle of romance rumours and now their family have reacted.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmates have all been opening up to one another this year, forming deep connections that look like they could be long-lasting. Just yesterday (27th November), Reverend Richard Coles said he'd like to keep GK Barry in his life after the show due to their budding friendship.

Celebs like Alan Halsall, GK, Rev Richard, Tulisa Contostavlos, Maura Higgins and Melvin Odoom have all been opening up about their love lives, from GK's coming out story to the tragic loss of the Reverend's husband, the camp have been telling all when it comes to who they love or their quest to find it.

Viewers have been picking up on some sweet moments between Alan and Tulisa around the camp which has them thinking there could be some form of a jungle romance blossoming between them.

There has been speculation around Alan and Tulisa
There has been romance speculation around Alan and Tulisa. Picture: ITV

Now that their family and friends have arrived in Australia ahead of the first eviction, they have commented on the speculation surrounding the unexpected pair.

Speaking to The Mirror, Tulisa's friend Michelle McKenna said: "I would love her to meet someone…. I love Alan but I think they are little besties in there. They would actually make a dead cute couple. We will have to wait and see. And he is a northerner. You never know."

Similarly, Alan's brother addressed the speculative romance, saying: "You never know do you. I don’t know whether he is looking for a relationship or not. You just never know what’s around the corner but she is a nice enough girl."

Tulisa avoided the cameras
Tulisa has said she's demisexual. Picture: Getty

Well it's good to know they've got the family's seal of approval!

When Tulisa opened up about her sexuality to Alan in one of the earlier episodes, she said the thought of casual sex made her feel "sick".

"I feel like I'm a bit demisexual, I feel like I need to have a really close, emotional bond with someone, I feel like I need to have a really close, emotional bond with someone.

"They don't necessarily have to be my future husband but like, [I have to feel like] I've met you for a reason," she explained.

Tulisa reveals she's demisexual

Alan has also spoke about dating, telling his campmate Dean McCullough that for now he's happy just being his daughter's dad. He said: "I love what I've got, even though I'm on my own, I love it when it's just me and Sienna.

"And that'll change, I'm sure it'll change at some point but I'm just happy being Dad."

