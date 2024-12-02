Pete Wicks responds to Maura Higgins’ relationship confession on I’m A Celeb

2 December 2024, 15:56

Pete Wicks responds to Maura's relationship confession
Pete Wicks responds to Maura's relationship confession. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Pete Wicks has posted on Instagram about Maura following her I'm A Celeb relationship confession.

Love Island's Maura Higgins has without a doubt been the star of the show and a fan favourite on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 after arriving in the jungle late alongside Reverend Richard Coles.

Being a favourite is no easy task with the star-studded celebrity lineup this year, which includes; Coleen Rooney, Oti Mabuse, McFly’s Danny Jones, GK Barry, Alan Halsall and more.

Prior to entering the jungle, Maura had already sparked dating rumours with TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, but fans were left confused when she mentioned she was single after arriving Down Under.

However, in a recent episode, Maura opened up to Dean McCullough and Reverend Richard about her personal life essentially confirming she and Pete were seeing one another. And now, Pete has posted about Maura on his own socials.

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have stirred romance rumours since the first half of 2024
Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have stirred romance rumours since the first half of 2024. Picture: Getty

After Maura revealed: "I was seeing someone before I came in, but I’m not in a relationship.”

Dean asked her whether how she felt about this ‘mystery man’ felt "different" to previous relationships and she revealed: “It does, but then is it because we’ve known each other for a long time?”

Richard reminded Maura: “You’d know if he was an a---hole or not, by now,” and Maura confirmed: “Yeah, he’s not an a---hole.”

While Maura confirmed that they had been seeing each other but didn't the status or the "rules" of the relationship, Pete took to his Instagram to show his support for the reality star.

Pete Wicks posted about Maura on his own socials
Pete Wicks posted about Maura on his own socials. Picture: Instagram: @p_wicks01

Posting on his Instagram stories, Pete shared a post of Maura from the show adding two black heart emojis and writing: "I've been George of the Jungle but now it's time to vote for Maura of the Jungle!" referring to a dance he performed on Strictly just a week earlier with his dance partner Jowita Przystal - with whom dating rumours have also been swirling.

In fact, sources speaking to MailOnline suggested that it has been Pete’s chemistry with Jowita that pushed him and Maura apart.

"Before Maura entered the jungle, Pete wanted to make their relationship exclusive. But Maura, aware of Pete’s reputation and his close bond with Jowita, decided to slow things down.

Maura Higgins has become a fan favourite during her time on I'm A Celeb
Maura Higgins has become a fan favourite during her time on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

“She gave him an ultimatum: either commit to her or let it go. So she went off a single woman. Since then, Pete has gone all-in, openly expressing his feelings [about Maura] to anyone who’ll listen,” the sources revealed.

Pete and Maura have been friends ever since Maura came out of Love Island back in 2019.

But fans have been convinced that over the last year, their relationship seemed to have developed into something more, especially after the pair were spotted kissing at the Pride Of Britain Awards after-party on October 21st, 2024.

Maura opened up to her fellow campmates
Maura opened up to her fellow campmates. Picture: ITV

