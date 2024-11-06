Love Island's Maura Higgins makes acting debut in new movie The Spin

6 November 2024

Maura Higgin debuts as an actress in The Spin
Maura Higgin debuts as an actress in The Spin. Picture: Getty/The Spin

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island superstar Maura Higgins is moving on to the silver screen as she lands her first movie role.

Love Islands Maura Higgins could be considered one of the reality series most successful alumni to date.

Her net worth aside, the Irish brunette starred alongside the likes of Curtis Pritchard, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury in the 2019 series of the reality show and since then her career has skyrocketed.

In 2023 she was announced as the social ambassador for Love Island USA, she even guest-hosted on Love Island US’s fifth series and just one year later she hosted Love Island US’s Aftersun.

And her career continues to soar as not only is Maura rumoured to be on I'm A Celeb this year, she's making her acting debut in her first feature film which premiered in November 2024.

Maura Higgins starred in Love Island series five
Maura Higgins starred in Love Island series five. Picture: Getty

Maura is set to appear in The Spin, a music-themed Irish comedy which recently premiered at the Belfast Film Festival and the festival’s synopsis reads as: “Two down on their luck record store owners, Elvis and Dermott, take a cross country road trip to Cork to acquire a priceless record that could save their failing business and save them from eviction from their evil landlord, Sadie.”

Maura features alongside a very talented cast that includes The Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt, Game of Thrones’ Brenock O’Connor and Derry Girls’ Tara Lynne O'Neill and Leah O'Rourke.

Speaking to DigitalSpy, Maura spoke about her experience on set: "Being on set was an incredible experience, and I enjoyed every moment! I play the character of Rose, the girlfriend of Dermot, a down-on-his-luck record store owner."

Maura stars alongside a talented cast on The Spin
Maura stars alongside a talented cast on The Spin. Picture: The Spin

Maura continued to say: "The Irish are known for our storytelling, so it felt fitting that my acting debut would be in an Irish film.

"Although I am comfortable in front of the camera, it did still feel nerve-wracking at first, but chatting with the brilliant cast and crew helped me relax."

Maura can be seen briefly in the trailer as her character Rose, Brenock O’Connor’s on-screen girlfriend. In one scene, Maura's seen lying in a bed looking rather grim and in another she looks concerned as she takes a deep breath with her phone in her hand.

Maura Higgins stars in The Spin

Overall the film's reception has been positive, with fans writing about their excitement below the trailer. One fan was particularly impressed with the casting: "Looks superb! Great cast and liking this one a lot."

As the film does the festival rounds, fans eager to watch it may have to wait just a little while longer.

