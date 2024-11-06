MAFS UK’s Lacey reveals Nathan’s unaired homestay included matching tattoos

6 November 2024, 12:01

Nathan and Lacey were paired together by the MAFS UK experts in 2024
Nathan and Lacey were paired together by the MAFS UK experts in 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK's Lacey has revealed what went down at Nathan's homestay after it didn't actually go to air.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One thing is guaranteed on shows like Married at First Sight UK, there is always one cute and wildly compatible couple that everyone just adores.

At the start of the show, it looked like Sacha and Ross and Kristina and Kieran were going to be part of that club, but over time Lacey and Nathan have come out on top showing the nation that gentleness, understanding and patience really are the keys to a healthy respectful relationship.

So naturally, fans were confused as to why, in the second last week of the show, Nathan’s homestay wasn’t even aired on TV.

Since the final homestay episode aired, Lacey has jumped on social media to clarify what exactly happened during her time at Nathan’s home.

Nathan's time with Lacey's family was shown at length on MAFS UK
Nathan's time with Lacey's family was shown at length on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

The homestay episodes are an integral part of the social experiment for the final couples as they get a taste of what each other's lives could look like, as well as the gift of more time with family members that they could be actually calling their in-laws on the day.

With Lacey’s homestay igniting viewers on the internet because of her mother’s over-the-top attitude towards Nathan, fans were very much looking forward to seeing how Lacey could fit into Nathan’s life and sadly they were left bitterly disappointed.

No footage from Nathan’s homestay made it into the final edit of the show, so much so that fans were confused as to whether it even happened in the first place. Something Lacey was more than happy to clear up on her Instagram posting BTS footage as well as answering questions during a Q&A.

When asked by a fan: “Did you go to Nathan’s hometown?” Lacey replied: “Yes I did indeed and we had the best time! We even got matching tattoos.”

She replied to another fan who asked a similar question: “We did go to Nathan’s for homestay, we got tattoos, went trampoline place! No idea why it’s not shown! But we had a wicked time at both homestays!”

Lacey revealed that she had no idea why none of the wholesome-sounding footage was shown, not even the matching tattoos which would have melted hearts across the country.

Married at First Sight's Lacey revealed what happened at Nathan's homestay
Married at First Sight's Lacey revealed what happened at Nathan's homestay. Picture: Instagram: @lacemartin_

We can only speculate that it was an impossible task for producers and editors to squeeze hours of footage into two episodes.

With all the drama revolving around Amy, Luke, Polly, Adam, Sacha and Ross, there simply wasn’t time for Lacey and Nathan's wholesome homestay.

